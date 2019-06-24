How to set up an Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon’s portable media streaming device, for the first time

caption Setting up the Amazon Fire Stick is a quick process. source Amazon

Figuring out how to set up an Amazon Fire Stick is simpler than it seems.

Amazon’s Fire Stick is an easy way for those who don’t have a smart TV to watch shows and movies, listen to music, and enjoy other subscription-based services.

Setting up Amazon’s Fire Stick just requires a television with an HDMI port, batteries for the remote, and an internet connection.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than five years ago, Amazon released its very own streaming device where you can watch all your favorite TV shows, movies, and more – the Fire Stick. It also comes with equipped with Alexa for voice commands.

Today, an Amazon Fire Stick costs about $40, and it’s simple to set up. All you need is a television with an HDMI port, batteries for the remote, and an internet connection.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to set up an Amazon Fire Stick

1. When you receive your Amazon Fire Stick, there will be 3 items: the remote, power adapter, and the Fire Stick. First, find the Fire Stick.

caption The Fire Stick is about as big as a USB flash drive. source Amazon

2. Plug the Fire Stick into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, which can usually be found on the back of the television.

3. Connect the power cable to the Fire Stick.

4. Then, plug the power cable into a wall outlet, or into the USB port of the TV.

5. Turn on your TV. Using the television’s remote, find the correct input channel or source that you plugged the Fire Stick into (for example, HDMI 1), and select it.

6. Once you’ve inserted batteries into your Fire Stick remote, press any button.

caption The Fire Stick’s remote has volume and playback controls, as well as an Alexa button. source Amazon

7. Now, you should see the Amazon Fire Stick start-up screen. Follow the instructions on screen to finish setting up your Fire Stick. This includes pairing the remote, setting up the language, connecting to Wi-Fi, and signing into your Amazon account.

Once you’ve signed into your Amazon account, you can download video-streaming apps like HBO, Hulu, and Netflix as well as games and music.

If you are a Prime member, you will have access to Prime Video. You can also use Alexa to check the weather and add items to your Amazon cart.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: