How to set up the Game Launcher on your Galaxy S10, add games to it, and allow it to block notifications

Knowing how to set up your Galaxy S10's Game Launcher will enhance your gaming experience.

The Galaxy S10’s Game Launcher isn’t always enabled by default, and figuring out how to set it up requires going into your settings.

The Samsung Game Launcher is an optional feature on the Galaxy S10 that stores all of your games and lets you customize your gaming experience.

You can turn on the Game Launcher from the Advanced features page of the Galaxy S10’s Settings app.

You can use game tools within the Launcher to suppress notifications, so other apps can’t interfere with your games.

If you play games on your Galaxy S10, you’ll probably be interested in the Samsung Game Launcher, since it’s designed to improve your mobile gaming experience.

Not only is it a central folder that stores all of your favorite games, it also lets you tweak how your phone behaves when you are gaming. The Galaxy S10’s Game Launcher can suppress notifications, for example, to prevent an incoming text message from covering an important part of the game screen at a critical moment.

Your Galaxy S10 comes with the Game Launcher, though by default it might not be turned on.

How to set up Game Launcher on the Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Advanced features.”

3. Scroll down to Game Launcher and turn it on by sliding the button to the right.

caption Turn on the Game Launcher in the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. On the Add to Home screen window, tap “Add” so you can find the Game Launcher more easily.

5. Find the Game Launcher app on your home screen and start it.

6. On the “Hide games on Home and App screen” window, it’s a good idea to tap “Hide games.” This way, game apps only appear on your phone once – in the Game Launcher. Otherwise, you’ll see two copies of your game apps.

caption If you choose to hide games, they will only appear in the Game Launcher, which reduces clutter on your phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to add games to the Game Launcher

As a general rule, when you install a new game, it’ll automatically be added to Game Launcher. But there may be times when Game Launcher doesn’t recognize a game as a game, and fails to add it. If that happens, it’s easy to add games manually.

1. Open the Game Launcher app.

caption The Game Launcher screen makes it easy to get to all of your games from one location. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen.

caption The three-dot menu lets you add games to the launcher. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Add apps.”

4. In the list of installed apps, tap a game and then tap “Add.”

How to use game tools to customize your game

You can use game tools with many games in the Game Launcher (it doesn’t work with every game, unfortunately) to customize your gaming experience. This feature works on a game-by-game basis. Here’s how it works:

1. From the Game Launcher, start a game.

2. Tap the Game Tools button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

caption Once in a game, you can tap the game tools button in the lower left corner to tweak your gaming experience. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. From here, you can change a variety of settings:

Tap “Calls and notifications” to block most notifications. You can’t completely block incoming calls, but you can minimize them so they don’t take up half of your screen.

Likewise, the “Block during call” section lets you suppress a number of other Galaxy S10 features like Bixby and edge panels.

