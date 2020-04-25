source Nintendo

Nintendo’s Switch game console is wildly popular, with over 50 million units sold – and it’s currently out of stock nearly everywhere due to increased demand as millions are forced indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As more people than ever are using the Switch, Nintendo Switch digital accounts are increasingly being targeted by hackers.

Nintendo revealed a major breach on Friday morning: “About 160,000 accounts” of Nintendo Switch users were impacted, the company said.

There’s one critical way to protect your account from theft: two-factor authentication. Here’s how to set it up right now!

Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Did you also have a Nintendo 3DS or Wii U?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, there’s a possibility your Nintendo Switch account was one of “about 160,000” breaches that Nintendo announced on Friday morning.

So, how do you make sure your Switch stays safe? Nintendo is suggesting every Switch owner set up something called “two-factor authentication.” Here’s how it works and how to set it up:

1. Go to the Nintendo Account management page in your web browser of choice, and log in:

You can find that page right here.

2. Click on the “Sign-in and security settings” menu option, on the left:

3. Scroll down to find the “2-Step Verification settings” section, and click ” Edit”:

4. Click “2-Step Verification setup”

5. Check your email address — if this is wrong, and you don’t have access to the email, you could accidentally lock your account. So make sure this is right!

caption I’ve blurred mine out so none of you superhackers get it.

6. Check your email for one from Nintendo marked “Nintendo Account: E-mail address verification,” and input your verification code — almost done!

7. Download the Google Authenticator app on your smartphone, and scan the QR code. It will spit out a six-digit numeric code.

8. Input that six-digit code below where you scanned the QR code, and you’re good to go!

9. Maybe take note of the backup codes in case you get locked out.