How to share a Google Maps route or location on your computer or smartphone

You can easily share a Google Map route or location with others.

You can share a complete route or just a destination using the “Share” button in Google Maps on your web browser.

On your Android or iPhone, you can share a location or destination using the “Share” button and text or email it to others.

If you’re headed somewhere and need to share the destination or the entire driving route, Google Maps can help.

There’s a “Share” button in the web browser and on the mobile app that you can use to text or email your destination to others.

How to share a Google Map on your computer

If you’re using Google Maps on your desktop, you can share a location or a complete route.

1. Open Google Maps on your Mac or PC and search for a location or route in the search bar at the top-left of the screen.

2. Once the result you want appears, click it and then click the “Share” button. The icon looks like three circles connected by lines.

3. Click the blue “Copy Link” text and then send the link to whomever you want to share it with. Notice that you can also post the link to Facebook or Twitter if you so desire.

caption Click the “Share” button in the pane on the left to share a map with someone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to share a Google Map on your smartphone

If you’re using the Google Maps app on your Android or iPhone, you can share a location, but you can’t share a complete route.

1. Start the Google Maps app and type in the location you want to share in the top search bar.

2. Tap the Share icon, which looks like a square with an arrow pointing up. On your iPhone, you might have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to expand the bottom menu, and then tap the Share icon at the top-right of the screen.

caption Use the Share button to send a destination to someone else’s phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Choose how you want to share the link – you have a number of options, including copying the URL, sending it via text or email, or sharing it on social media.

