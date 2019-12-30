How to share a video on Google Drive in 2 different ways

caption There are two simple ways to share a video on Google Drive. source Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com

You can easily share a video on Google Drive with other users.

If you share a video with a user on Google Drive, they must have the appropriate permissions set up to watch or download it.

You can share a video on Google Drive with a specific person, anyone with a sharing link, or even the general public.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google Drive allows you to not only upload files for easy access from wherever you’re signed into your Google account, but you can also upload and share photos, documents, and videos in a few simple steps.

Once you upload files to Google Drive you can also share them with others so that they can view, edit, or download them at anytime.

It only takes a few moments to share a video file on Google Drive, and as long as the correct permissions are in place, the recipient can easily access the file.

Here’s how to do it.

How to share a video on Google Drive

1. Open Google Drive and ensure you’re logged into your Google account.

2. Click the “+New” button on the left hand side and upload your video from your computer. If your video file is already uploaded to Google Drive, locate it in your Drive’s file list.

3. Click on the video file once to highlight it.

4. Right-click on the file name to open a menu of options.

5. Click “Share.”

caption Select “Share” from the menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up window that appears, type in the contact name or email address of the person that you want to share the video with.

caption Add who you’d like to share the video with, change the privacy settings, and add a note in this box. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

You can also choose to share the video via a link with specific permission settings in this window. To share via a link, copy the link at the top of the window. To change the permission settings for the link click the tab above the link and select your preferred setting, and then copy the link once its updated.

caption You can also share the video via a link. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Click “Send.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: