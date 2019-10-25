How to share a photo album on your iPhone using iCloud, and let any of your friends view and add photos to it

caption You can create shared albums on the iPhone and collaborate with your friends to add photos to it. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

You can share an album on your iPhone using iCloud‘s Shared Albums feature.

The iPhone’s camera creates gorgeous shots, and sharing those pictures is incredibly easy with Shared Albums.

With every iteration of the iPhone, Apple continues to step up its camera game.

So naturally, we want to see and share the amazing iPhone shots we take of each other as soon as possible – long gone are the days of waiting for friends to upload an album to Facebook.

Apple has made sharing photo albums with other iPhone users simple. In fact, you’ll only need to use your iPhone’s Photos app, as long as you’ve enabled permission.

Here’s how to get started through iCloud.

How to turn on Shared Albums on your iPhone with iCloud

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap your name at the top, above “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store.”

3. Tap “iCloud” at the top of the page that opens.

4. You’ll see a list of apps that use iCloud. Tap Photos, at the top.

5. Use the slider to enable “Shared Albums” if you haven’t already.

caption Other iCloud photo services include iCloud Photos, which makes backups of your photo library. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to create a Shared Album

1. Open the Photos app.

2. Tap the blue plus sign in the top-left corner.

caption All your Shared Albums will stay grouped together, apart from other Albums. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Tap “New Shared Album.”

4. Name the album, and tap “Next.”

5. Invite the people you want to share the album with. They will have to be iPhone, iPad, or Mac users.

6. Tap “Create.”

caption You don’t have to think of a definitive list of people to share with right away, or even anyone at all to start. You’ll still be able to invite people to the Shared Album after it’s been created. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to add photos to a Shared Album

Now that you have created a shared album, adding pictures is like adding photos to any other iPhone album. You can select photos from “All Photos,” or select them from other albums, like “Screenshots” or “Favorites.”

caption The more the merrier in a shared album, as it allows everyone to add their best pictures. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

The big difference: Anyone that you’ve invited to the album can add photos as well, creating a unique photo portal for easy sharing between friends and family.

