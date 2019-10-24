How to share Calendar events on your iPhone with multiple people in the Calendar app

- source
- Jesse33 / Shutterstock.com
- You can share a Calendar event on your iPhone with others and they can mark if they’ll be able to attend, which you can see in the Calendar app.
- It’s easy to share a Calendar event with multiple people, as long as you have their email address.
Whether it’s for a birthday party, a holiday gathering, or a work function, your iPhone makes it easy to organize events in the Calendar app.
After adding those dates to your iPhone’s Calendar app, you may even want to share them with a friend or partner. Luckily, Apple also makes it easy to share Calendar events with others, all from your iPhone.
Here’s how to do it through the Calendar app on your iPhone.
How to share a Calendar event on your iPhone
1. Open your iPhone’s Calendar app.
2. Tap to open the event you want to share.
3. Tap “Edit” in the top right corner of the Event Details page.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
4. Tap “Invitees.”
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
5. Type out the name of the contact you want to invite. You’ll need their email to share the event with them.
6. Tap “Done” in the top right corner once you’ve added the people you want to share it with.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
7. Tap “Edit Event” to go back.
8. Tap “Done” to save and send the invites out.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
Your invitee will get an email, where they can confirm if they’re available. You’ll then be able to see their response when you open the event in your iPhone’s Calendar.
