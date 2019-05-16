How to share an iCloud calendar on your iPhone and coordinate plans or events

caption You can share an iCloud calendar on your iPhone with a few taps. source Jesse33 / Shutterstock.com

You can easily share an iCloud calendar on your iPhone to coordinate plans and events with colleagues, friends, and family.

These days, most of us are so busy with work obligations, family events, and social plans that we rely on our calendars to stay on top of our schedules.

If you have an iPhone, you may want to take advantage of iOS’s iCloud calendar, which allows you to sync your calendar between Apple devices so you’re never caught out not knowing what you have planned for a particular date.

Sometimes you might want to share that calendar with a colleague, friend, or family member to coordinate your schedules, especially if you’re trying to eke out time for a vacation, find a date for an upcoming meeting, or starting a new position with a varied shift schedule.

Thankfully, sharing your iCloud calendar is a simple process that shouldn’t take long at all. But note that this process only applies to calendars run through your iCloud account – if you’re using a Google or Outlook calendar, for example, that’s synced to your iPhone, you’ll have to share through those services.

How to share an iCloud calendar on your iPhone

1. From your iPhone or iPad’s home screen, launch the Calendar app.

2. Once in the app, look for the “Calendars” option in the center of the bottom of the screen and tap it to see the current calendars active and syncing to your iPhone.

caption Tap the ‘i’ symbol next to the calendar that you want to share. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Locate the specific iCloud calendar you want to share and click the info button on the right-hand side, represented by a small letter “i” in the middle of a circle.

4. Once in the settings screen for the calendar you want to share, click on the “Add Person” option and enter the email address or name of the person in your contacts list that you want to have access. Alternately, you can click the small ‘+’ sign on the right side of the screen to browse through your contact list and choose the person or persons you wish to share with that way.

caption Tap “Add Person.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Tap “Add” to finalize the addition of a new person to your iCloud calendar.

How to change the sharing settings on an iCloud calendar

Once you’ve given someone access to your calendar, it’s easy to change their editing permissions or even remove their access to the calendar altogether.

To allow a shared person to edit your calendar, click on their name within the calendar’s edit screen as outlined above. On the following screen, there is a button which says “Allow Editing.” When the button is green, you are allowing that person to edit your calendar.

Tap this button again to turn it gray, indicating that the person in question can access the calendar to view it but cannot make edits or changes.

caption When the button next to “Allow Editing” is green, the specified person has editing access. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Similarly, if you want to remove a person’s access altogether, click the “Stop Sharing” button at the bottom of the edit screen and they will no longer have viewing or editing access to your iCloud calendar.

