How to share a Facebook video on WhatsApp by sending your contacts a direct link

caption You can easily share a Facebook video on WhatsApp with your friends by sending them the link directly. source Reuters

You can share a Facebook video on WhatsApp by copying and pasting a link or using link sharing on an Android device.

Link sharing makes a copy of a website URL so that you can easily send media to friends on other social media platforms.

Have you ever found a video on Facebook that you absolutely needed to show everyone, even your friends who don’t use Facebook? Well, you’re in luck – you can easily share Facebook videos with your friends on messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, through link sharing.

Link sharing is a process that mobile devices use to make sending media easier across devices. It essentially copies and pastes a website URL for you so that you don’t have to. Here’s how to share Facebook videos on WhatsApp by link sharing.

How to share a Facebook video on WhatsApp

Please note that you will need to have both the Facebook and WhatsApp apps installed on your mobile device in order to share Facebook videos on WhatsApp.

1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android. When you have found a video you want to share, tap on the “Share” button underneath the video.

caption Tap on the “Share” button source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Underneath the pop-up window, swipe across the icon bar and tap on the icon labeled “More” on an Android. On an iPhone, tap “More Options” and “Copy” to copy the URL for the post, since link sharing isn’t available.

caption Tap on the icon labeled “More.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. If you’re on an Android, tap on the icon labeled “Link Sharing.”

caption Click on “Link Sharing.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Tap on the WhatsApp icon.

caption Tap on the Whatsapp icon. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Swipe down your list of contacts until you find the person(s) with whom you want to share the video. On an iPhone, open WhatsApp and access your contacts.

caption Find the contacts you want to share the video with. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Tap on the person(s) with whom you want to share the video. Then, tap the green arrow button located in the bottom right corner of your screen on an Android. Or tap “Next” on an iPhone.

7. Type a comment if you wish. When you are ready to send the video, tap the green circle emblazoned with a white icon that resembles a triangle or a paper airplane on an Android. On an iPhone, paste the link and tap “Send.”

caption Tap the airplane arrow or “Send.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

The Facebook video should now have been successfully sent over to your friend on WhatsApp.

