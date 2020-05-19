How to share a Facebook video on WhatsApp by sending your contacts a direct link

By
Chrissy Montelli, Business Insider US
-

You can easily share a Facebook video on WhatsApp with your friends by sending them the link directly.



Reuters

Have you ever found a video on Facebook that you absolutely needed to show everyone, even your friends who don’t use Facebook? Well, you’re in luck – you can easily share Facebook videos with your friends on messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, through link sharing.

Link sharing is a process that mobile devices use to make sending media easier across devices. It essentially copies and pastes a website URL for you so that you don’t have to. Here’s how to share Facebook videos on WhatsApp by link sharing.

How to share a Facebook video on WhatsApp

Please note that you will need to have both the Facebook and WhatsApp apps installed on your mobile device in order to share Facebook videos on WhatsApp.

1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android. When you have found a video you want to share, tap on the “Share” button underneath the video.

Tap on the


Tap on the “Share” button

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Underneath the pop-up window, swipe across the icon bar and tap on the icon labeled “More” on an Android. On an iPhone, tap “More Options” and “Copy” to copy the URL for the post, since link sharing isn’t available.

Tap on the icon labeled


Tap on the icon labeled “More.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. If you’re on an Android, tap on the icon labeled “Link Sharing.”

Click on


Click on “Link Sharing.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Tap on the WhatsApp icon.

Tap on the Whatsapp icon.


Tap on the Whatsapp icon.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Swipe down your list of contacts until you find the person(s) with whom you want to share the video. On an iPhone, open WhatsApp and access your contacts.

Find the contacts you want to share the video with.


Find the contacts you want to share the video with.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Tap on the person(s) with whom you want to share the video. Then, tap the green arrow button located in the bottom right corner of your screen on an Android. Or tap “Next” on an iPhone.

7. Type a comment if you wish. When you are ready to send the video, tap the green circle emblazoned with a white icon that resembles a triangle or a paper airplane on an Android. On an iPhone, paste the link and tap “Send.”

Tap the airplane arrow or


Tap the airplane arrow or “Send.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

The Facebook video should now have been successfully sent over to your friend on WhatsApp.

