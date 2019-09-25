How to share notes on your iPhone with iCloud, and collaborate with others in the Notes app

caption It’s possible to share notes on your iPhone and collaborate with others. source Shutterstock

You can share notes on your iPhone with iCloud in the Notes app.

When you share an iCloud note through Messages or Mail, the person you shared it with will be able to access and edit the note, and both of you can collaborate and make changes.

You can also share notes through connected social media apps like Facebook.

Gone are the days of jotting down grocery lists, trip plans, or project ideas on the notepad sitting on your desk.

These days, everything is online, and if you own an iPhone, chances are you log ideas, reminders, or to-do lists using the Notes app.

This convenient way of keeping track of everything is great not only for the ease of use, but also because you can share your notes with family, friends, or even co-workers so that they can view and edit them in real time.

Here’s how to do it.

How to share notes on your iPhone

1. Before you get started, ensure the device you’re using Notes on is updated to the latest iOS and that you’ve set up iCloud. The person you’ll be sharing your Notes with should do the same on their device.

2. Tap the Notes app on your iPhone’s home screen, then tap to select the iCloud note you wish to share.

3. In the upper right-hand corner of your screen, tap the icon to add people, which looks like the outline of a person inside a circle with a + sign.

caption Tap the icon to add people in the top right. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the next screen, you’ll be asked to choose how you would like to share the note, through either Messages, Mail, or other social media apps you may have.

caption Choose how you want to share the note. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. You’ll then be able to type in the name(s) of who you want to share the note with, depending on how you chose to send it.

caption Type in who you want to send your note to. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. Once they receive the note, they’ll be able to access and edit it in the Notes app, and it will be added to their iCloud library.

You can change or manage shared users on a note at any time by tapping the small person icon in the upper right-hand corner (as detailed in step three) and unchecking the person’s name that you want to remove from the note.

