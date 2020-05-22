How to share a password via LastPass with others in 3 simple steps

caption You can share passwords with others via LastPass with a few clicks. source Shutterstock

You can easily share a password via LastPass with others without worrying about cyber security issues in the process.

With LastPass, for example, you can share your account information for streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Go in a few easy steps.

Although companies are cracking down, we all know that sharing account information for streaming services like Netflix and HBO Go is quite common.

If you abide by proper cyber security practices, you should be using a different password for each of your accounts – you probably don’t want your friends to know your online banking login information.

However, that can make it a tad difficult when it’s time to scrounge up the needed password to share with a friend or family member.

Fortunately, LastPass has an elegant solution: Not only will the password manager store and encrypt your plethora of passwords, LastPass makes it easy to share a password between one another.

Here are the three simple steps required to share a password via LastPass.

How to share a password via LastPass

1. Access your vault on LastPass.com, or open the app on a Mac or PC.

caption The interface for the LastPass web version and LastPass app version are virtually indistinguishable, making it easy to float between using either. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Hover over the program whose password you want to share, and click the overlapping portraits icon.

caption Netflix accounts are commonly split between families and roommates, and LastPass makes it easy to share an updated account password. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Enter their email and click “Share.”

caption Enter the email of the recipient and click “Share.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Have the recipient check their email. They’ll click “Accept Shared Data” in the email from LastPass, and will be granted access to the shared password after logging in to their LastPass account, or creating one if they aren’t account holders yet.

