How to share your screen on Google Hangouts, and make your next meeting more efficient

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
-

When you’re hosting a video chat, sometimes it’s useful or easier to simply let the other person see your screen, or a specific window you’re viewing, like a presentation.

Rather than having to explain something, which may be difficult to put into words, you can provide a visual that makes it easier to understand.

If you’re using Google Hangouts, there’s an easy fix that is built into the program itself.

Here’s how to use it:

How to share your screen on Google Hangouts

Once you’re in a Hangout, it’s relatively easy to share your screen, and the process should only take you a few seconds to complete:

1. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

The process to share your screen on Google Hangouts will only take a few steps.

caption
The process to share your screen on Google Hangouts will only take a few steps.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select “Share Screen.”

When you share your screen on Google Hangouts you can either show your entire screen or certain windows.

caption
When you share your screen on Google Hangouts you can either show your entire screen or certain windows.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click on how you want to share your screen – you can either share the entire screen, which is the default option, or you can toggle over to the application window section of the pop-up to select individual windows to share with video participants.

You can either show your entire screen or an application window on Google Hangouts.

caption
You can either show your entire screen or an application window on Google Hangouts.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Share.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: