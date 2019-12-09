How to share a YouTube channel on desktop or mobile

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can share a YouTube channel easily on your computer or mobile device.
- Sharing a YouTube channel from a computer, whether it’s your own or another YouTuber’s, is as easy as copying and pasting a URL link.
- You can also easily share a YouTube channel via the mobile app for both iPhone and Android.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Your YouTube channel is your home base on YouTube. It’s where people can find all the videos you’ve posted, see what other channels you follow, check out your playlists, and much more.
So if you want to share all your great YouTubecontent – or even someone else’s channel – just share your YouTube channel.
Here are two easy ways to share a YouTube channel.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $849.99 at Best Buy)
How to share a YouTube channel from your computer
1. Log into your account, then click your picture in the top-right corner of the screen.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
2. Click “Your channel” from the drop-down menu.
3. Now simply copy the URL from your browser’s URL field (at the top of the window, below your tabs) and paste it into an email, Facebook message, or whatever other medium you prefer.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
Send that off, and now your YouTube channel has been shared. The same process applies for any other YouTube channel page.
How to share a YouTube channel from the mobile app
1. Launch the YouTube app, and then tap your image in the top-right.
2. Tap “Your channel” from the menu that opens.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
3. Now tap the three vertical dots in the top-right.
4. Finally, tap “Share,” and then choose the method by which you want to share the channel. Even here, you can still tap “Copy link” if you want to copy and paste the URL like you would on a computer.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
Again, the same process applies for any YouTube channel.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to temporarily hide or permanently delete your YouTube account, and erase any trace of yourself from the site
-
7 hacks to make your YouTube-watching experience easier and more efficient
-
How to upload a video to YouTube and customize its settings on desktop and mobile
-
How to create a YouTube playlist, add or remove videos, and set its privacy settings
-
How to watch YouTube movies for free on desktop or mobile, in the ‘Free to watch’ section of YouTube Movies