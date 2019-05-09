How to show your battery percentage on any iPhone, including iPhone X models

caption An iPhone’s battery percentage display varies depending on the model of the device. source Hollis Johnson

Your iPhone shows a graphic representation of its battery in the upper right corner at almost all times, which indicates its approximate battery life remaining.

On the iPhone X or newer, you can view the device’s specific battery percentage by swiping down to display the Control Center.

If you have an iPhone 8 or older, and your battery percentage display is off, you can turn the display on from the Battery section of your Settings app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No matter how much Apple improves the battery with each iteration of the iPhone, it seems like we always need an emergency charge to prevent a dead battery in the middle of the day.

The iPhone has a battery graphic at the top of the screen that shows the approximate state of your battery, but you might prefer seeing a cold, hard percentage as well, since every iPhone owner knows that there can be a big difference between 40% and 25% remaining.

You can easily see your battery percentage, but the process is different depending on whether you have an iPhone X (or later) or an iPhone 8 (or older).

How to show the battery percentage on an iPhone X or later

Unlike earlier model iPhones, you can see the battery percentage simply by pulling down the Control Center on your iPhone X or later.

With the home screen or any app open, swipe down from the upper right corner of the phone. You should see the Control Center, with the battery percentage in the corner of the screen. You can’t see it on the home screen, but it’s always just one swipe away.

caption Pull down the Control Center from the upper right corner of the screen to see the battery percentage on an iPhone X. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to show the battery percentage on an iPhone 8 or older

If you have an older iPhone, you can turn on the battery percentage so it displays in the upper right corner of the screen all the time.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Battery.”

3. Turn on “Battery Percentage” by swiping the switch to the right.

caption You can turn on the battery percentage display for older iPhones using the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: