You can sign up for Uber to book rides to and from locations with ease through the mobile app.

While you can skip payment options during sign up, you will have to add a payment option before booking an Uber ride.

It’s hard to believe that Uber was founded a decade ago this year.

The transportation company, which launched in San Francisco in March 2009, has grown to become one of the most successful startups in history, boasting more than 75 million active users around the world.

Chances are, you’ve used Uber to get somewhere you needed to go before, but if you haven’t and are curious about it, the set-up process couldn’t be simpler.

It only takes a few minutes to sign up for Uber on your iPhone or Android, and once you have an account, you can begin booking rides immediately.

If you think you’d like to use the service for your next commute to work or on your way to the airport, here’s what you need to know to get started.

How to sign up for Uber on your iPhone or Android

1. Using the Google Play store on your Android or the Apple App store on your iPhone, download the Uber app.

2. Tap on the Uber icon, which appears as a black box that says Uber in it, on your phone’s home screen to launch the app.

3. You will be prompted to enter your phone number to proceed. Enter your phone number and hit the right-facing arrow to proceed.

caption Enter your phone number. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. After hitting the arrow, you will be texted a four-digit code to the number you provided. Enter that number on the next screen.

5. Once you’ve confirmed your phone number, you’ll be prompted to enter your email address. Enter the email address you wish to associate with your Uber account and tap the right-facing arrow.

6. On the next screen, you’ll be asked to create a password. Choose a secure password that’s at least 8 characters in length and not easy for others to guess and tap the arrow icon again.

caption Enter your name. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Enter your first and last name on the next screen and tap the arrow icon once more.

8. Finally, you’ll be warned that by pressing the final arrow, you’re agreeing to Uber’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Both items are linked below the prompt so that you can review before proceeding.

caption Enter a payment method, or skip to enter it later. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

9. Next, you’ll be prompted to add a payment method. You can choose between credit or debit card, PayPal, or Uber gift card. Note that if you don’t have any of these handy while creating your account, you can choose to skip this section for now by pressing Skip in the upper right-hand corner of your screen – but you will have to add payment before taking a ride.

10. Press the arrow one final time and you will be taken to the Uber home screen, which shows a map of your current location as well as a “Where to?” box in which you can type in the location you’d like to travel to. That’s it-your Uber account is ready to use!

caption You can begin taking Uber rides based on your location. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

