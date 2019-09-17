How to fully silence your iPad so it makes no sound when you receive alerts, play games, or type

caption There are two main ways to silence an iPad, one of which you can do on any iPad. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

The best way to completely silence an iPad is to use the bell icon in the Control Panel to fully mute the device.

Depending on your iPad model, you can also silence it with the switch on the side of your iPad, which you might need to enable for muting purposes in the device’s Settings app.

Turning the volume down using the buttons on the side of an iPad will silence music and videos playing on the device, but it won’t completely silence the tablet.

On the one hand, an iPad is an impressive device when it comes to audio. These compact tablets have powerful speakers that deliver crisp highs and decent bass, and can fill a space with sound. On the other hand, all that noise can get annoying in a hurry.

You can customize your iPad’s audio settings to turn off noises like keyboard clicks and the lock sound, but you’ll still hear noises every time you get a message or when certain apps update. You can turn down the volume on music, videos, games, and other media to keep them quiet. And you can go into Do Not Disturb mode to block the sounds from texts or FaceTime contact.

But in order to fully silence all iPad sounds, you need to use the mute function found in the Control Panel, or the switch on the side.

How to silence an iPad completely using the Control Panel

1. For older iPads, swipe up from the bottom of the home screen. For newer iPads, swipe down and to the left from the top-right corner.

2. In the Control Panel that appears, tap the icon of a bell.

caption Tapping the bell icon will silence your iPad. source Steven John/Business Insider

Your iPad is now muted and will make no sound, no matter how high or low the volume is set, until you unmute it by tapping the bell icon again.

How to silence an iPad with the side switch

On certain iPad models, there may be a small switch on the side or top of your iPad. You can also use this to mute your iPad. It only has two positions, so just slide it to the mute position (the metal underneath the button will be orange when it’s in mute position).

In some cases, the switch may instead lock your iPad’s orientation, meaning that you can’t change between portrait and landscape mode. If this is the case:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Navigate to the General tab.

3. Scroll down to the “Use Side Switch To” menu.

4. Select “Mute.”

