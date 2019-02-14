Someone discovered a trick that lets you skip YouTube ads on Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops

caption Silhouettes of users are seen next to a screen projection of the Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. source Dado Ruvic/Reuters

A Reddit user found a way to skip YouTube ads using the Touch Bar on Apple’s recent MacBook Pros.

It’s not clear if this is a bug.

It only works on the Safari web browser

Reddit user “u/BiggerBadgers” found a way to skip ads on YouTube using the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pros.

It’s not clear if this is a bug. Either way, some may argue that this is the only useful feature to come from Apple’s divisive Touch Bar feature.

The redditor is seemingly able to skip an ad that isn’t designed to be skipped at all. During my own attempts at the trick, I only encountered ads that could be skipped after five seconds, so I couldn’t exactly replicate the Reddit user’s trick.

The method doesn’t seem to be too different for either styles of ads, whether they can be skipped after a certain amount of time or not at all: tap toward the end of the YouTube ad timeline on the Touch Bar to skip the ad.

Check out how the workaround works below:

The trick only works on Apple’s Safari web browser with the ‘App Controls’ Touch Bar setting.

source Business Insider

The Touch Bar settings on Macs should be set to “App Controls” by default, but you can check by going to Settings > Keyboard > and checking the “Touch Bar shows” option.

For ads that can be skipped after a certain amount of time, you’ll see how long you have to wait to skip the ad, and a video timeline should appear on the Touch Bar.

source Business Insider

With your finger, tap and drag the timeline indicator toward the right, but don’t drag it all the way to the end. Then, release your finger, and you can click the “Skip” button.

For ads that can be skipped after a certain amount of time, videos appear to go into an everlasting loading loop if you drag the timeline indicator all the way to the right. You have to stop short of the ad timeline’s end.

Then, you can click the “Skip Ad” button on the video.

The Reddit user appears to face an unskippable ad, and simply tapped toward the end of the ad’s timeline on their Touch Bar to resume their video.

source Reddit/u/BiggerBadgers

You can check out the Reddit user’s video showing how they skip an unskippable YouTube ad.

Essentially, the user simply taps at the end of the ad’s timeline, which skips the ad and lets the regular video resume.

Just remember, this is all technically a workaround, so YouTube – or Apple – could disable this ability at any given time.