How to slow down YouTube videos on a computer or mobile device

caption You can slow down a YouTube video’s speed on your phone or computer. source Shutterstock

You can slow down YouTube videos by changing the playback speed to a lower number in the video’s settings.

It’s easy to slow down Youtube videos on the website or mobile app.

If you’re a fan of YouTube videos but often find yourself pausing and rewinding to a specific section, slowing down a YouTube video’s playback speed may be beneficial.

Slowing down the speed of a particularly fast-talking vlogger’s video – or a song you’ve been wanting to hear at a more moderate tempo – is easy and can be done in just a few steps without leaving the page.

Here’s how to do it on the YouTube website or mobile app.

How to slow down YouTube videos on desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser.

2. Go to www.youtube.com.

3. Search for the video you want to slow down.

4. Hover your mouse in the center of the playing video and click on the Settings icon, which resembles a gear.

caption Find the gear icon and click it. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. In the menu, scroll to find Playback speed and click it.

caption Locate Playback speed in the menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. YouTube gives you eight options for playback speed. The smaller the number, the slower the video – for example, .25x will be played at one-quarter of the normal rate (the slowest possible).

caption Select your desired speed. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Once you’ve clicked on your desired speed, play the video again.

You may have to change your browser’s default player if you don’t see the above setting for playback-speed manipulation. To make that change, paste “www.youtube.com/html5” into your browser’s address bar, then select “Request the HTML5 player,” followed by “Use the default player.”

How to slow down YouTube videos on mobile

1. Launch the YouTube app or go to www.youtube.com in your preferred browser.

2. Find and play any video you wish to slow down.

3. At the top of the screen, tap the three vertical lines to access the settings menu.

caption Tap the three vertical lines at the top of the screen. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, tap Playback Settings.

caption Tap Playback Settings. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Under Speed, tap the down arrow to access the video playrate options.

caption Change the video’s playrate under the Speed heading. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Toggle to find the desired video speed rate (remember: smaller numbers mean a slower rate).

caption Select your speed and tap Done. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Tap Ok.

