How to speed up a video on your iPhone, or return a Slo-Mo video back to normal speed

caption It’s easy to speed up a video on your iPhone – or return a Slo-Mo video to normal speed – using the iMovie or Photos apps, respectively. source Shutterstock

You can speed up a video on your iPhone in two different ways.

If you want to speed up video recorded at normal speed, you’ll need to install Apple’s free iMovie app, which lets you speed up or slow down any video.

If you want to speed up a slow-motion video, you can edit Slo-Mo video in the Photos app on your iPhone, where you can speed up the slow-motion section back to normal speed or remove it entirely.

The iPhone’s slow-motion recording mode makes it easy to use special effects that only a few years ago required expensive video recording gear.

But what if you want to speed up a video, rather than slow it down? Yes, your iPhone can do that, too.

Exactly how you do it depends on what kind of video you want to speed up. If you’ve recorded a video with the iPhone’s Slo-Mo setting and want to speed it back up to normal speed, you can do that easily in the Photos app.

But if you want to speed up a normal video, you’ll need to install and use Apple’s free iMovie app. Here’s how to do it.

How to speed up a video on your iPhone using iMovie

1. If you haven’t yet installed iMovie, do that now.

2. Start the iMovie app and if the Welcome screen appears, tap “Continue.”

3. On the Projects page, tap the plus sign to start a new movie.

4. On the New Projects pop-up, tap “Movie.”

5. Find the video that you want to speed up, and then tap it. Then tap “Create Movie” at the bottom of the screen.

6. On the video editing page, tap the video clip in the timeline. You should see video editing tools appear at the bottom of the screen.

caption iMovie has a few video editing tools, including the ability to change the speed of video playback. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. Tap the Speed button, which looks like a speedometer.

8. Drag the slider to the right, towards the rabbit. The further you drag it, the faster the video will play, up to 2X normal speed. You can preview your changes by tapping the Play button near the top of the screen.

caption Drag the speed slider to the right to speed up your video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

9. When you’re done editing, tap “Done” at the upper left corner of the screen.

10. Tap the Share button at the bottom of the screen and choose how you want to save the completed video.

How to return a slow-motion video on your iPhone to normal speed

1. Start the Photos app and tap “Albums” at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap “Slo-Mo” to see the list of videos you shot in slow motion, then choose a video that you want to speed up.

3. Tap “Edit” at the top of the screen.

4. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see the video timeline. The dashes that are tightly spaced represent normal speed video, and dashes that are further apart represent the part of the video that’s in slow motion. The slow-motion section has slightly larger drag bars at either end.

caption You can see and edit the slow-motion section of a Slo-Mo video in the Photos app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. To return the video to full speed, put your finger on the first drag bar on the left and drag it to the right, pulling full-speed video all the way to the end of the video. The slow-motion section should disappear.

caption To eliminate the slow motion in a video, drag the start of the slo-mo section to the right, so the whole video is normal speed. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap “Done.”

Your video is now saved at full speed, but you can always come back later and use the drag bars to restore slow motion anywhere in the video if you want to.

