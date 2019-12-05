How to go split-screen on a Chromebook in 4 simple steps, and view two windows at once

caption You can go split-screen on your Chromebook to divide the screen into two windows. source GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

It’s easy to go split-screen on your Chromebook to view two windows at the same time.

To use the split-screen feature, all you’ll need to do is open your apps and drag them to the corresponding halves of the screen – the computer will take care of the window resizing for you.

Here’s how to use the split-screen feature on your Chromebook.

A split-screen setup can help you get more work done on a computer, and might be an easier format if you find yourself switching back and forth between windows and apps all day long.

On a Chromebook, it’s really easy to set up, and when done correctly, the computer will do the window resizing for you.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

How to go split-screen on a Chromebook

1. Open your first app and click the window size reducer button in the top-right corner of the window.

caption Click on the window resizing button in the upper right corner. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Drag the window to either side of the screen – you’ll see a vertical line pop-up in the center of the screen, at which point you should release the window so it can automatically fit into that half of the screen.

caption Drag the window to one side of the screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Open your second app and click the window size-reducer button in the top-right corner.

4. Drag the window into the other side of the screen and release when you see that side of the screen gray out.

caption Drag your other window to the other side of the screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You can always go back to the typical window configuration by clicking the window-expand button in the top-right corner of either app window.

