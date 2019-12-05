How to go split-screen on a Chromebook in 4 simple steps, and view two windows at once

- source
- GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images
- It’s easy to go split-screen on your Chromebook to view two windows at the same time.
- To use the split-screen feature, all you’ll need to do is open your apps and drag them to the corresponding halves of the screen – the computer will take care of the window resizing for you.
- Here’s how to use the split-screen feature on your Chromebook.
A split-screen setup can help you get more work done on a computer, and might be an easier format if you find yourself switching back and forth between windows and apps all day long.
On a Chromebook, it’s really easy to set up, and when done correctly, the computer will do the window resizing for you.
Here’s what you’ll need to do:
How to go split-screen on a Chromebook
1. Open your first app and click the window size reducer button in the top-right corner of the window.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
2. Drag the window to either side of the screen – you’ll see a vertical line pop-up in the center of the screen, at which point you should release the window so it can automatically fit into that half of the screen.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Open your second app and click the window size-reducer button in the top-right corner.
4. Drag the window into the other side of the screen and release when you see that side of the screen gray out.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
You can always go back to the typical window configuration by clicking the window-expand button in the top-right corner of either app window.
