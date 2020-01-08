A cheese-themed hotel is opening in London, and each stay comes with a cheese delivery service

caption The cheese-themed hotel is called the Cheese Suite, and it’s in London. source Café Rouge

The United Kingdom-based chain Café Rouge is opening a pop-up cheese hotel in London called the Cheese Suite.

The Cheese Suite is decorated with cheesy wallpaper, bedding, and more.

A one-night stay also comes with a free meal and on-demand service for cheese.

You can’t book a stay at this suite, but nine people can win one by emailing thecheesesuite@caferouge.co.uk before January 21.

Cheese lovers can finally live out their dreams by surrounding themselves by their favorite food.

The United Kingdom-based chain Café Rouge is opening a one-of-a-kind cheese-themed hotel suite, which will be located in the Camden neighborhood of London.

If you stay in the Cheese Suite, you’ll be surrounded by your favorite dairy delicacy at every turn

Cheese-themed wallpaper, throws, and cushions will charm you from the moment you step through the door.

The bedding is, of course, cheese-themed as well. There will also be special Instagram-ready cheese installations to inspire your photos, as well as an on-demand Cheese Hotline you can dial for those midnight cravings.

The Cheese Suite event is timed to coincide with Café Rouge’s winter-menu introduction, so you’ll be able to enjoy a free meal of your choice, as well.

You can’t book a stay at this suite, but you can win one

caption There will be nine winners chosen. source Café Rouge

Anyone who wants to win must email thecheesesuite@caferouge.co.uk to register their interest.

Nine lucky winners and their friends will be randomly chosen from all entries and they will be able to stay at the Cheese Suite for a single night between January 29 and February 6.

The one-night stay is free, but there will be an option for guests to donate to Café Rouge’s charity partner the Prince’s Trust upon checkout.

All winners will be contacted on January 21.

This isn’t the first delightfully themed place to pop up over the past year

caption Bourbon lovers can stay at a distillery. source Courtesy of Airbnb

In December, London also housed a candy cane-themed guest house experience in Soho that opened just in time for the holidays.

During that same month, toy lovers could stay in a toy-filled suite in New York thanks to a partnership between FAO Schwarz and the Conrad New York Midtown Hotel.

And last fall, bourbon lovers had the opportunity to book a stay at the Jim Beam distillery in Kentucky to experience a full bar, dinner, and tasting tour.

