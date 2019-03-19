How to feel fuller for longer while following the Whole30 diet

caption A veggie-filled omelet is a Whole30-while following the eating plan, friendly breakfast option that is filled with fiber and protein. source Supermop / Shutterstock

The Whole30 diet is an eating plan in which participants avoid dairy, alcohol, legumes, added sugars, and processed foods for 30 days.

Even though this eating plan has many food-related restrictions, eating Whole30-friendly foods that are high in protein and fiber can help you to feel full.

Some of the best Whole30-friendly foods to eat for long-lasting satiety include vegetable-filled omelets and salads topped with lean protein.

For 30 days, those who decide to follow the Whole30 diet eat only “clean” foods like vegetables, unprocessed meat, seafood, nuts and, eggs, while avoiding dairy, alcohol, legumes, added sugars, and processed foods.

The Whole30 diet comes with restrictions and guidelines that can leave some feeling hungry, but it is possible to feel full and satisfied while following the short-term diet.

INSIDER spoke with Brigitte Zeitlin, a registered dietitian and owner of BZ Nutrition, about how individuals can feel full while following the Whole30 diet.

Choosing to eat foods that are high in fiber can keep you feeling fuller longer

caption Carrots contain a decent amount of dietary fiber. source Flickr / Amelia Crook

The first key to staying full on Whole30 is consuming plenty of dietary fiber. Since high-fiber foods take longer to digest, eating them can typically help you to feel fuller for longer.

“The best foods for long-lasting energy are the foods that give you a good amount of fiber which will fill you up for long periods of time and help you stay full and focused until it’s time for your next meal,” Zeitlin told INSIDER.

Fortunately, a lot of Whole30-approved foods, especially fruits and vegetables, are known for containing a decent amount of fiber. Some vegetables that are notably high in fiber include broccoli, beets, and carrots. Those following the eating plan can consume just about any type of veggie except for corn, peas, and lima beans.

Those following the Whole30 diet can also consume all fruits, from apples to watermelon. Some high-fiber fruits include apples, bananas, raspberries, and strawberries. You may also want to keep an eye out for fruits that are high in natural sugars (like figs or lychee) and consume them in moderation because one’s sugar intake is meant to be limited while following the Whole30 diet.

Consuming plenty of protein-packed foods may also help keep you feeling satisfied

caption Those following the Whole30 diet can eat grilled salmon with spinach and tomatoes. source iStock

Another way to stay full on Whole30 is to ensure you’re getting enough protein. High-protein foods are known for helping your body to feel full for longer because protein breaks down slower than carbs.

“Adding in some lean protein to each meal will keep you feeling energized and satiated between meals,” Zeitlin told INSIDER.

Zeitlin said she recommends trying some Whole30-friendly protein-packed dishes like grilled salmon, grilled chicken, vegetable-filled omelets, sliced apples with hazelnuts (or any other Whole30-approved nut, which is all nuts except for peanuts as they are technically considered to be a legume), and salads topped tuna or shrimp.

All in all, pairing fiber-filled foods with protein-packed foods might help you to feel fuller for longer while following the Whole30 diet

“Any fruit or vegetable on the Whole30 list will give you fiber and any protein on the Whole30 list, including nuts, will give you protein,” Zeitlin told INSIDER. “So feel free to mix and match those two lists however you would like each day to get the most filling bang for your Whole30 buck.”

Zeitlin also said that if you’re not sure what you’re going to eat or cook on this diet, you may want to start by stocking up on some of the fiber-filled and protein-filled essentials including Whole30-friendly nuts, lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits. Fortunately, there are lists of Whole30-approved foods that you can reference while grocery shopping.