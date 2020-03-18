How to stop your Alexa device from flashing green when receiving a call

caption You can stop your Alexa speaker from flashing green when receiving a call in two ways. source Amazon

To stop your Alexa device from flashing green when you receive incoming calls, you have to change your notification settings in the Alexa app.

A flashing green light on your Alexa speaker indicates an incoming call or a call in session.

You can also stop your Alexa device from flashing green by answering the call or asking Alexa to decline it.

If you don’t answer the call, the green light will eventually stop flashing after about 10 rings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While Amazon speakers, like the Echo and Echo Dot, have many great uses, the ability to answer calls using Alexa is a lesser known feature.

When a call comes in over your Echo, it will flash green, and continue flashing green until either you pick up the call or it stops ringing.

If you pick up the call, the green ring will continue to spin around the top of the Echo. If you decline it or ignore it, it will simply stop.

You can also change your notification settings in the Alexa app so that your speaker is no longer connected to your phone, but you also won’t receive notifications for messages or other notifications.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to stop Alexa from flashing green

You can make a call to an Alexa-enabled device using the Alexa app on your smartphone.

caption This is where you can make calls and create messages in the Alexa app. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

When you have an incoming call to your Echo, the device will flash green along the top. It will also announce the name of the incoming caller.

To make it stop flashing green, you can say, “Alexa answer” and answer the call, or Alexa decline” to deny the call.

When you choose to answer the call, the green light will then keep circling the top of the Echo.

If you don’t say anything to Alexa when ringing, it will ring several times, up to 10 rings, but eventually stop. When the call stops ringing, the green light will stop flashing.

How to stop Alexa from flashing green using the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner.

caption Tap the three lines to open a menu. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Tap “Settings.”

caption Select “Settings.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Tap “Device Settings” and then select your Amazon Alexa device.

caption Tap “Device Settings.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Scroll down and tap “Communications” under “GENERAL.”

caption Tap “Communications.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

6. Tap the toggle to the right of “Communications” so it turns gray. It should also now say “Disabled for this device” under “Communications,” “Announcements,” and “Drop In.”

caption Toggle Communications off. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: