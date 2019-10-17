‘How do I stop my iPhone from listening to me?’: How to change your microphone settings so that your iPhone can’t hear your voice

caption You can stop your iPhone from listening to you by changing your microphone and Siri settings. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

For privacy reasons or other practical issues, you might be wondering how to make your iPhone stop listening to you.

Your iPhone’s microphone is on by default, so that it can hear you when you use the “Hey Siri” phrase to activate Siri remotely.

You can easily disable “Hey Siri” and the microphone function for specific apps through your iPhone’s Settings app.

The iPhone’s microphone and Siri smart assistant can be a handy tool for hands-free commands and dictation.

But they can also both backfire spectacularly – like when you find yourself accidentally calling your boss at midnight because you accidentally woke Siri with your voice, or if you’re worried about someone hearing your recordings.

Fortunately, there’s a way to prevent these sort of miscommunications before they happen by disabling microphone access for Siri and any apps you’re wary of recording you.

Here are the easy steps to disable microphone access on your iPhone, along with the “Hey Siri” wake phrase.

How to make your iPhone stop listening to you

Disable microphone access for specific apps

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll or search for the “Privacy” settings page.

3. On this page, tap “Microphone.”

caption Microphone settings can be found under Privacy, via the Settings app. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’ll see a list of every app that has access to your microphone. Tap the slider next to each one to revoke their access – the slider will turn gray when turned off.

caption You may want to disable microphone access for some apps but leave it for others, like a language-learning one for instance. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You can also prevent microphone access when you install a new app – when asked for access, hit “Don’t Allow.”

Disable “Hey Siri”

1. Again, open Settings.

2. Scroll down to the “Siri & Search” page. If you use the search bar, be sure to select “Siri & Search” and not just “Siri.”

3. Disable “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” at the very top by tapping the switch next to it.

caption Turning this setting off will mean that you can’t activate Siri remotely. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

