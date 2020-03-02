How to stop notifications from Google Chrome for a specific site or altogether

caption It might become necessary to stop notifications from Google Chrome completely. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

You can easily stop notifications from Google Chrome via the Settings menu.

You can stop notifications from Google Chrome for specific sites or for all sites simultaneously.

It can sometimes be helpful to have Google Chrome notifications enabled for specific websites you visit regularly.

For instance, being able to see the latest Business Insider headlines or stories from your local newspaper pop up when you’re busy on other sites is one of the most useful and convenient features offered by the browser.

However, there may come a time when the notifications become intrusive and you want to stop them. Whether you simply want to disable notifications from a single site or from all of the ones you currently have enabled, you can do this quickly and easily via Chrome’s Settings menu.

Here’s how to stop notifications from Google Chrome.

How to stop notifications from Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome and click the three horizontally stacked dots in the upper right-hand corner of your screen to reveal a list of menu options.

2. Click “Settings.”

caption Click “Settings.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. On the Settings screen, scroll down and tap on “Advanced.”

4. Under “Privacy and security,” click “Site Settings.”

caption Click “Site Settings.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Under “Permissions,” click “Notifications.”

6. On the Notifications page, under “Allow,” look for the site you wish to remove notifications for and click the three horizontal dots to the right and click on them.

caption Remove each link to stop notifications. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Click “Remove.” The notifications for that site will stop. You can repeat this process for any sites or services you wish to stop receiving Google Chrome notifications for.

