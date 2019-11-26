How to stop your Roku device from talking to you by turning off its Audio Guide

caption There are two ways to stop your Roku from talking to you. source Reuters

To stop your Roku from talking to you, you’ll need to turn off the Audio Guide – an accessibility feature for users who need help navigating Roku’s menus.

You can disable the Audio Guide by pressing the asterisk button on your Roku remote four times quickly. This is also how you turn it on.

The Audio Guide can also be turned off or on in the Accessibility section of the Settings menu.

If you find your Roku talking to you – specifically, reading the interface aloud as you navigate and make selections with the remote control – it means you’ve enabled the Audio Guide.

The Audio Guide is an accessibility feature for users who need audible assistance using the navigation system. When it’s activated, your Roku will read the options in every menu to you.

There are two simple ways to turn it off.

How to stop Roku from talking using the remote

To toggle the Audio Guide on and off, quickly press the asterisk button on the Roku remote four times in a row.

caption Press the asterisk button four times to turn Audio Guide on or off. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to stop Roku from talking using the Settings menu

1. Press the Home button on the Roku remote.

2. Navigate to and select “Settings” in the sidebar on the left.

3. Select “Accessibility.”

caption To toggle the Audio Guide, start by navigating to Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Select “Audio Guide.”

caption The Accessibility section of Settings is where you’ll find Audio Guide controls. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Select “Off.”

caption The Audio Guide just has two settings: on and off. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

