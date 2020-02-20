How to stop Skype from starting automatically on your PC or Mac computer

caption You can prevent Skype from opening when you start up your computer by tweaking a few settings. source Gil C/Shutterstock

You can easily stop Skype from starting automatically on your computer by adjusting your settings in Skype.

There are different ways to stop Skype from automatically opening on PC versus Mac, but both methods are simple.

Here’s how to stop Skype from automatically opening on a Mac or PC.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skype is a convenient tool for long-distance communication, and is one of the vehicles that pioneered video chatting.

However, Skype is usually set to open automatically when you turn on your computer, regardless of whether or not you actually want to chat with someone.

Fortunately, both the PC and Mac versions of Skype allow you prevent Skype from starting automatically.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to stop Skype from starting automatically on PC

If you have Windows 10 and your operating system is fully updated, this process is quite simple.

1. Open Skype and click on your Skype profile picture, located in the top-left corner of the Skype window.

caption Click on your profile photo. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Click on “Sign out.”

caption Click “Sign out” in the top-right corner. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. If you want Skype to remember your account information on the PC you’re using, click “Yes.” If you don’t want Skype to remember your account info on the PC you’re using, click “No.”

caption Select “Yes” or “No.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

If you have an earlier version of Windows, there are a couple of extra steps.

1. Next to your Skype profile picture, click the three dots.

2. Click on “Settings.”

3. In the Settings menu, click on “General.”

caption Click on “General” in the left hand menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. In the General menu, click on the blue and white slider to right of “Automatically start Skype.” It should turn white and gray.

How to stop Skype from starting automatically on Mac

1. With your Skype app open, move your cursor to your Dock. Right click on or hold down the “control” key on your keyboard and click on the Skype icon.

2. Click “Options.”

3. Click “Open at Login” so the check mark disappears.

caption Click “Open at Login” so the checkmark disappears. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: