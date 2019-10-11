How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on your Mac computer, in 2 different ways

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
It's easy to stop Spotify from opening when you startup your Mac computer.

caption
source
Shutterstock

If you have the Spotify app downloaded to your Mac computer, chances are you’ve noticed that the app opens every time you startup your computer.

This is a default setting – but it can easily be changed within the Spotify app itself, or using Mac’s System Preferences.

Here’s how to do it.

How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac computer, in Spotify settings

1. Launch the Spotify app on your Mac – you can search for it using Spotlight (Command+Space) or find it by going to Finder > Applications.

2. Select Spotify from the menu at the top of the screen, and click on Preferences.

Select Spotify from the top menu and then click on Preferences.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. In Spotify’s Preferences, scroll to the bottom of the page, then select “Show Advanced Settings.”

In Preferences, select

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Scroll to find Startup and Window Behavior.

6. Using the drop-down menu, select “No” – Spotify will no longer open on startup.

Select

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac, in System Preferences

1. Launch System Preferences.

2. Find and select Users & Groups from the System Preferences menu.

Select Users & Groups.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Select Login Items from the option at the top.

4. Then click on the plus sign symbol at the bottom of the page.

At the top select Login Items, then click on the plus sign at the bottom.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Search for Spotify under Applications, and click Add.

Click Add under Spotify.

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Check the box under the column titled “Hide” for Spotify.

Make sure the box for

caption
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Your Mac will now hide the app upon startup of your computer. You can find Spotfiy by using Spotlight or searching for it in your Applications folder.

