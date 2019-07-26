How to stop receiving emails from Twitter using your computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to stop all or some of the emails Twitter sends you. source Shutterstock

You can stop receiving Twitter emails on your computer or mobile device in just a few steps.

You’ll have the option to stop all or some emails in Twitter’s notification preferences.

If you click unsubscribe directly on a Twitter email, this will not stop all Twitter emails – you’ll have to go into Twitter’s notification preferences to do so.

Twitter, like Facebook, Instagram and most other social media platforms, can fill your inbox with emails, in an effort to get you excited about what’s happening and draw you back into your Twitter feed.

If you want to stop these emails and find your own way through the Twitterverse, you can turn off Twitter emails in a few easy clicks or taps.

How to stop Twitter emails on your computer

1. Log on to Twitter and go to your homepage. Click on your profile picture.

2. Click on More at the bottom of the menu on the left. Don’t click on Notifications in this first menu – that will take you to notifications from Twitter but won’t let you turn off email notifications.

3. Choose Settings and privacy from the menu that pops up.

4. Click Notifications. A Notifications menu appears on the right.

caption Choose Email notifications from the menu. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

5. Under Preferences, click Email notifications. The screen that pops up gives you a detailed menu of options.

6. To turn off all Email notifications, slide the blue dot at the top to the left. All the options below will gray out and you won’t receive any Twitter emails.

caption Turn off all or some Email notifications. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

7. If you want to take a more nuanced approach, leave Email notifications on and check the boxes below to be more selective about what emails you get and how often they arrive.

8. Note that, if you have more than one Twitter account, you’ll need to repeat this for each profile to get rid of all Twitter emails.

You can also regulate your SMS notifications under Notifications > Preferences.

Another way to stop Twitter emails is to hit the Unsubscribe button at the bottom of an email from Twitter. But this will only unsubscribe you from emails of Top Tweets and Stories, not all Twitter notifications.

How to stop Twitter emails on your mobile device

1. Open the Twitter app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap your profile image, which appears on the upper left of the screen.

3. Tap Settings and privacy.

4. Tap Notifications. Under Preferences, choose Email notifications.

5. Move the white dot at the top to the left to turn off all Twitter emails, or choose which email notifications you want to keep from the menu below.

caption Turn off all or some Email notifications. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

On your iPhone or Android, you can also turn off SMS and Push notifications in Notifications settings.

