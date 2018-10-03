How to store your Halloween candy so it will last the longest

caption Halloween candy can last a lot longer than you might think. source Leena Robinson/Shutterstock

When faced with a mountain of tempting Halloween candy, it’s totally understandable if your first instinct is to dive in face-first.

If you want to make your Halloween treats last as long as possible, however, it’s vital that you know how to store your candy.

Here are some tips from the National Confectioners Association that will have you enjoying your Halloween candy long after your jack-o-lantern is in the trash.

In general, the pantry is the best place to store your candy trove.

caption The pantry is the place for candy. source Flickr via mullica

Though it may not be the safest spot in terms of potential temptation, storing your candy in the pantry is a good tactic for keeping it fresh. This is because a kitchen pantry is generally cool, dark, and dry and doesn’t experience extreme swings in temperature as long as the house is properly heated and cooled.

A basement is also a good option, as long as it isn’t damp and there aren’t any pest problems.

Always separate your moist candies from your absorbent candies.

caption Don’t keep fudge next to hard candies. source Pixabay

If you’re wondering how to tell if a candy is moist or absorbent, don’t fret. Generally, treats like caramels, non-chocolate mints, and hard candies are considered absorbent. Think of these candies as thirsty little sugar sponges.

On the other end of the spectrum, fudge and creamy candies that quickly melt in your mouth are considered moist. These candies are in danger of losing their moisture to more absorbent candies, making them tough and dry while the absorbent candies become sticky. To prevent this, store these types of sweets in separate containers.

If you store it right, chocolate can actually last a couple of years.

caption Dark chocolate lasts the longest. source jackmac34/Pixabay

According to the National Confectioners Association, dark chocolate can be kept for one to two years if it’s wrapped in foil and stored in a cool, dark, and dry place. Pantries or basements are ideal spots to store these treats.

If you’re stashing away milk and white chocolate, you have a slightly more limited time frame in which to enjoy or share your candy. These types of chocolate should only be kept for eight to 10 months.

Be careful if your candy bars contain nuts or fruit, however.

caption Think twice about eating a year-old candy bar with nuts. source Public Domain Image

A properly stored bar of pure chocolate can last a few years, but the same can’t be said for one containing ingredients like nuts or fruit.

As Slate reported, candy bars are very high in sugar and low in moisture. This combination inhibits microbial growth and keeps them edible for a really long time. Nuts, however, begin to spoil after about a year (or much sooner if the bar is stored in the open) and fruit can also go bad faster than the chocolate around it.

Hard candy like lollipops should be dusted with sugar before storing.

caption Store lollipops in a cool and dry place. source Pixabay

Hard candy can be easily stored for later munching, but there are a few key things to remember when preserving this kind of candy.

Hard candies can last up to one year if they’re stored in a cool, dry place away from humidity and heat. To keep hard candies from absorbing moisture from the air and other nearby treats, sprinkle them with finely ground sugar before stashing them in an airtight glass jar.

Individually wrapping each piece of candy in cellophane will also help prevent them from clumping together if a bit of dampness does enter the storage container.

Jelly candy actually does best in a covered candy dish.

caption Gummy bears should be kept at a steady temperature. source Shutterstock

If you score a big bag of gummy bears for Halloween, the best place to store them out of their packaging is actually in an old-fashioned candy dish. The dish should have a cover and be kept away from excessive heat and light.

Placing the dish somewhere at a steady temperature of about 70 degrees is best. Stored in this way, your treats should last between six and nine months.

For long-term storage, keeping the jellied candy in its sealed packaging is the way to go. Left unopened, most jellied candies will last about one year.

Keeping your candy corn fresh for months is possible.

caption Candy corn can last longer than you might think. source Wikipedia Commons

If you’re one of those people with a rabid love for this divisive treat, it’s actually possible to enjoy your Halloween candy corn in the springtime with the right storage technique.

Store your loose candy corn at room temperature in a covered candy dish away from direct sunlight and you can expect it to stay fresh for three to six months. If the packaging is still intact, it will likely last about nine months.

Be careful when it comes to freezing.

caption It’s possible to freeze toffee. source INSIDER

Some people swear by chucking their Halloween haul in the freezer to keep it fresh. Though this method is popular, it’s not suitable for all kinds of candy.

Generally, you can freeze items like toffee and truffles for up to two months. However, candy with fruits and nuts won’t take well to being frozen and should simply be eaten fresh or stored according to packaging instructions.

Wrap up your soft candy to keep it protected and tasty.

caption Taffy should remain individually wrapped. source Flickr/Steven Depolo

Soft confections like taffy, caramel, and nougat are easy to love, but they’re also magnets for moisture and dust.

To keep these candies tasting like new for as long as possible, cocoon them in clear cellophane before storing them somewhere cool and dry. Each piece of candy should be individually wrapped for best results.

