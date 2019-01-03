13 stylish ways to dress up sweatpants

caption Sweatpants can be styled in a variety of ways. source Getty/Royalty Free

Sweatpants that are fitted can make your look appear more polished.

Adding jewelry or a nice coat can elevate your look.

Sweatpants that are silk or velvet can add a fancy twist to your outfit.

Sweatpants may have once been something to wear to bed or to lounge around the house in, but that’s no longer the case and the runways and street style of celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner are proof.

You can easily dress sweats up and make them a look a lot more stylish than you ever thought they could be, creating an outfit you can wear whether you’re going out with friends or heading to the office.

Here are 13 stylish and easy ways to dress up sweatpants.

Choose sweatpants that are fitted rather than baggy.

caption Musician Kelly Rowland wearing a simple pair of fitted sweats. source TRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2018

If you’re looking to dress up your look, the fit of your sweats can make a huge difference. Baggy sweats may be cozy, but they can be more difficult to dress up. On the other hand, fitted pairs, like leggings or joggers, will be easier to style. Pick a pair that fits well and feels comfortable.

Pair them with a trendy coat or blazer.

caption Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing fitted sweatpants and a blazer. source KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx

Instead of reaching for a sweatshirt when heading outside, wear your sweatpants with a blazer or coat that will immediately make them look more put together. Think a long belted trench, a leather jacket, or a more casual denim jacket. The coat will give the sweats a more dressed up feel than a sweatshirt might.

Take some time to style other parts of your look, like your hair.

caption It can give you an overall more polished look. source frantic00/Shutterstock

When you’re trying to dress up sweatpants, the rest of your look can make quite a difference. An outfit of sweats, sneakers, and a simple top may look more casual if your hair is in a messy bun or loose ponytail. But if your hair is more styled, it can make the rest of your outfit look more dressed up and intentional.

Wear them with high heels instead of sneakers.

The quickest way to dress up a pair of sweats is to change up your shoes. Pumps or other types of heeled shoes will automatically elevate your look, and from there, you just have to pick a stylish top and the right accessories.

Choose ankle boots or nice sneakers if you don’t want to wear heels.

If you don’t want to wear heels, you can still make your sweatpants look a bit fancier by wearing sneakers or boots.

Try sticking to a monochrome palette.

If you want to keep things simple, choose pieces that match for a monochromatic look. An all-black look is always stylish and you can even pair gray pants with a gray top in a slightly different shade to keep your look simple and streamlined.

Add on one glamorous piece.

caption A nice handbag can dress up your look. source Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

A glam accessory or clothing item can instantly elevate your look, even if your outfit is fairly simple and casual. For example, walking around in sweats with a nice handbag on your shoulder could help you to create a more polished look overall.

Try a different fabric.

caption Silky sweatpants can elevate any look. source Christian Vierig / Getty

If you want to take your look to the next level, you can opt for a pair of sweatpants that are made of a fabric that looks more luxurious than cotton. Velvet is a cozy choice for colder months and faux silk is a fun choice year-round.

Treat them like jeans and wear them with a patterned sweater or a button down.

Almost anything can go with a pair of simple sweats, even if it seems like a strange pairing at first. If your goal is to dress up your sweatpants opt for a fitted patterned sweater or button-down shirt.

Pile on the jewelry.

caption A statement necklace is always an option. source Suzanne Plunkett

Lots of jewelry, or even just one standout piece, can instantly make your outfit seem a bit fancier. Layer a few necklaces on top of each other, or opt for a pair of statement earrings and a bunch of stacked rings. You can also opt to wear one standout piece, like a big fringed necklace.

Pair your sweatpants with bright colors.

caption Amandla Stenberg pairing fitted sweatpants with a colorful top. source Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A monochromatic look is trendy and cool, but bright colors can dress up your look just as much. Pair plain sweatpants with a sweater or top in a color that demands attention, like bright yellow or red.

Wear your sweats with lots of layers.

caption A scarf can keep you warm, too. source Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Adding carefully chosen layers can help your sweatpant-centric outfit seem more intentional overall. Pair a button-down shirt under a sweater or add a scarf and cardigan to your look.

When in doubt, wear black joggers.

caption Models have even worn them to New York Fashion Week. source Melodie Jeng/Getty

Black joggers are oftentimes the easiest sweatpants to dress up because, when styled correctly, they just look like a pair of trousers. They can be worn to work, when you go out, or when you head to a party, and, in most cases, no one will even notice you’re wearing sweats.

Joggers look great with tucked in sweaters or silky shirts and a pair of heels or ankle boots will really kick the look up a notch. Joggers can also be paired with cropped tops or even sneakers.

