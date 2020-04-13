If you can’t find eggs, yeast, butter, or milk, here’s what experts recommend you use instead

source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

With more people cooking and (stress)baking at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, some stores have been running out of staples like eggs, yeast, milk, and butter.

If that happens, don’t panic – you can use simple replacements for those ingredients in most recipes, according to a nutritionist and a baking experts.

Common ingredients like applesauce, avocado, and yogurt can work in a pinch. Here’s what to substitute in various recipes.

With everyone stuck indoors, more people than ever are trying their hand in the kitchen, creating all manner of breads and baked goods – so much so that stores have reported shortages of essentials like eggs, milk, butter, and yeast.

If this happens to you, don’t panic. Many, if not most, common household ingredients have acceptable substitutes, according to Deana Karim, expert baker and CEO of Good Dees, a low-carb baking mix company.

She recommends trying out a small portion of recipes in a mug cake (exactly like it sounds – a single serving of batter or dough, microwaved in a large coffee or tea mug for about 60 seconds, then another 30 if it doesn’t look done).

“For a lot people, it’s going to be trial and error, and you’re going to have use a couple things,” Karim told Insider.

As a bonus, many of the substitutes are plant-based and healthy, Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD and virtual plant-based performance nutritionist, told Insider in an email.

Although you may need to experiment a little on your own, here’s what Sass and Karim recommend for replacing essential cooking items like eggs, milk, butter, and yeast.

Eggs

caption If your store’s egg department is empty, consider replacements like applesauce or even chia seeds and water,

Eggs, used in nearly every baking endeavor (included most box mixes), have been widely reported to be out of stock in many areas. link?

“”The biggest thing that I hear is how can we replace eggs? Because eggs are very hard to get right now from the grocery store,” Karim said. But they may not be as irreplaceable as they seem.

For sweet recipes, Karim recommends mashed banana, apple sauce, and peanut butter (or a combination of these) as substitutes.

For more neutral-tasting substitutes (if you don’t want sweetness or fruit flavor), you can use a tablespoon of chia or flax seeds, mixed with three tablespoons of water and left to sit for 5 minutes, according to Karim. This mixture can help bind your other ingredients, and also adds fiber.

In a pinch, a mixture of baking soda (start with one teaspoon) and vinegar (one tablespoon) can also replace eggs in recipes like cake.

“That helps give it the rise and the bind” you would get from eggs, Karim said.

Milk

caption In a pinch, water can substitute for milk, but plant-based options like oat or almond milk offer a richer taste and texture.

For simplicity, water can be substituted into most recipes that call for milk. But that will end up leaving out milk’s flavor and texture, and it likely won’t taste as good, according to Karim.

For a substitute that adds creaminess and richness, use an equal amount of yogurt, which can give the end result a great texture, Karim said.

For extra protein in your baked goods, Sass suggests soy milk or pea milk. Any plant-based milk product will do, and the unsweetened variety won’t interfere with the flavor of your recipe.

Butter

caption No butter? Try avocado for a healthy, well-disguised replacement in brownies and cakes.

There are a few easy swaps for butter.

Surprisingly, avocado can be a powerhouse “plant butter” in many recipes, according to Sass.

“This swap provides the satisfying texture you crave in a dessert, while also supplying heart healthier monounsaturated fat, and significantly boosting the vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant makeup of your goodies,” Sass said.

If you don’t want your baked goods turning out green, you can disguise the color with cocoa powder or in chocolatey batters like brownies or cake, she said.

Oils can also work, according to Karim, but you’ll want to consider the flavors. Stronger-tasting oils like coconut and olive can alter the flavor of the finished product. If you prefer, more neutrally-flavored oils, include grapeseed oil, sunflower, or safflower oil.

If you’re really in a pinch, you can use shortening in place of butter, Karim said, but look for a sustainably-sourced variety if possible.

Nut butters

caption With a good food processor, you can make your own peanut, almond, and cashew butter at home.

In a scenario where the store is out of peanut butter (or almond, sunflower, or cashew butters), keep calm, Karim said.

“It’s actually easy to make your own at home with a little time, and we all have the time right now,” she said.

To do so, you’ll need a good food processor. Chop the nuts of your choice and add a small amount to the processor with a touch of coconut oil and pulse. Blend a little bit at a time. And, if you’d like, add in sweeteners or fun flavor mixers like cocoa powder.

“This can actually be a really fun project and good to do with kids,” Karim said.

Yeast

caption Yeast, the tiny microbial friend of bread bakers, can be cultivated at home.

With all the stress baking going on, it may be no surprise that some would-be bakers have begun to notice a shortage of yeast.

But you can cultivate the helpful microbes at home, according to biologist and yeast expert Sudeep Agarwala, who shared this home kitchen tip on Twitter and in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

To make your own yeast, get some fruit (Agarwala recommends dried fruit), add a little water, and stir. Then add an equal amount of flour and mix to create a wet dough.

Keep this mixture warm and in about 12 hours you’ll start to notice yeasty little bubbles emerging. Once the paste becomes loose after about 24 to 48 more hours, add a little water and flour and repeat the process. This time, the product should bubble up much quicker, and you’ve got your yeast.

You can also experiment with this method using the dregs of wine or beer, Agarwala said.