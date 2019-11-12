How to sum values in Microsoft Excel in 2 different ways, to add multiple numbers or cells together

caption You can sum numbers in Excel automatically or manually. source Matias Delacroix/Getty Images

It’s easy to sum in Excel in two different ways to add a series of numbers together.

You can add two or more numbers using the AutoSum tool, or by manually totaling them with plus signs.

The AutoSum tool automatically selects a series of nearby numbers, but you can select any set of numbers by clicking and dragging with the mouse.

You can see the details of the calculation by clicking the cell with the sum and looking at the formula bar at the top of the screen.

You can sum a series of numbers in Excel manually or automatically using the AutoSum tool in the ribbon.

Both methods will always give you the same result, so you can use whichever one is more convenient.

Here’s how to do it.

How to use AutoSum in Excel

AutoSum works best when you have a column or row of numbers you want to add.

1. Click the cell under a column of numbers you want to add. Or, if you want to sum a row of numbers, click the cell to the right of the series.

2. On the Home tab, click the AutoSum button (which looks like a sigma sign) in the ribbon.

caption You’ll have to click on the Sigma sign to Autosum. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. You should see Excel draw a selection box around the numbers to be added. If the wrong numbers are selected, you can click and drag the mouse to choose the correct cells.

caption The Autosum tool automatically selects the nearest row or column of numbers, but you can change it before you press Enter. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Press Enter on your PC keyboard, or Return if you’re using a Mac.

How to manually sum in Excel

1. Click the cell you want the sum to appear in and click “=.”

2. Type a number or click a cell that has a value.

3. Type “+.”

4. Type another number or click the next cell cell that has a value.

5. Repeat until you have entered all the values you want to sum, and then press Enter on a PC keyboard or Return on a Mac keyboard.

caption You can sum numbers or cells by creating a sum formula manually. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

To check your work, click the cell with the sum and look at the formula bar atop the screen. It will show the details of the calculation.

