5 ways to support transgender men and non-binary people during pregnancy

The misconception that only women can get pregnant can make it extra-difficult for transgender men and gender non-conforming people going through pregnancy.

This is what makes partner, friend, and familial support especially important during pregnancy.

Dr. Cecile Ferrando, director of the Transgender Medicine & Surgery Program at Cleveland Clinic, told Insider 5 ways people can support transgender friends and family during pregnancy.

Pregnancy is often thought of as a “women’s only” issue.

According to Dr. Cecile Ferrando, director of the Transgender Medicine & Surgery Program at Cleveland Clinic, this idea can be marginalizing to transgender men and non-binary people who may be expecting.

“Society views pregnancy as a female condition,” Ferrando said. “And as a result it can make transmasculine individuals feel isolated and alone.”

Ferrando told Insider that this societal pressure makes it especially important for partners to act as a support system during this period of time, rather than contributing to the stress and isolation that may result from going through pregnancy.

But the importance of making an effort to support transgender people during pregnancy goes beyond the responsibility of partners. Friends and family can also help support trans and non-binary people when discussing the topic.

Here are 5 ways people can support transgender and non-binary people during pregnancy, according to Ferrando.

Ask questions and be present.

Communication is key in any relationship, especially when a partner, friend, or family member is going through something difficult that you may not personally understand.

According to Ferrando, it’s especially important to check-in and ask plenty of questions in order to understand the trans-specific issues that they might be facing, like gender dysphoria, or the distress that can come with a person feeling like their body doesn’t match their gender identity.

“Pregnancy in someone who is transgender is complicated; the normal challenges are amplified by the challenges of being transgender,” Ferrando said.

Openly discuss your feelings about the pregnancy and be empathetic.

In addition to asking questions, Ferrando said it’s crucial for people to also voice their own feelings about the pregnancy.

“Partners, whether they are male or female, may not always understand what their pregnant partner is experiencing, and so, communication between partners is essential,” Ferrando said.

This rule on communication applies to friends and family as well.

Educate yourself on gender-neutral and trans-specific terminology.

Ferrando said the biggest issue that transgender and non-binary people typically face during pregnancy is gender dysphoria.

Because many people use testosterone and other hormone therapies as gender-affirming treatments, having to stop in order to carry a pregnancy to term can be very difficult and cause changes to the body that trigger gender dysphoria.

“Patients may feel insecure and uncomfortable in their bodies,” Ferrando said. “They are required to stop their testosterone treatment – which is masculinizing – and they are then exposed to their endogenous female hormones which can bring on a lot of emotional and physical challenges.”

In order for people to be supportive, it’s important to read up on dysphoria and ask transgender and non-binary people how best to support them when they are feeling dysphoric.

Understand the specific challenges transgender and gender-nonconforming people face.

In addition to the pregnancy itself causing gender dysphoria, the woman-centered way that pregnancy and reproductive health is framed in can cause a great deal of distress and difficulty for a pregnant transgender person.

From the way pregnant people are typically referred to as “mothers” to reproductive health being referred to as “women’s health,” many medical and social terms used in the pregnancy process alienate trans people.

And in addition to excluding trans people, some terms that refer to the body can even trigger gender dysphoria. But there are plenty of gender-neutral and trans-inclusive alternatives.

“Breastfeeding may be referred to as chest feeding, especially if the individual has had chest surgery to remove breast tissue and masculinize the chest,” Ferrando said. “Subtle things like this become important.”

Don’t assume the pregnancy will be difficult just because a person is trans.

According to Ferrando, one of the biggest misconceptions about transgender pregnancies is that problems are inherent to the process.

“This may not always be the case and assuming that someone is struggling can make patients feel marginalized, as if they should be struggling,” Ferrando said. “These challenges do not apply to everyone as individuals have different coping mechanisms and life experiences.”

It’s important for people to be in communication with trans and non-binary loved ones about their needs during pregnancy rather than assuming.