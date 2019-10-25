caption It’s easy to switch accounts on your PS4 if someone else has signed you out. source Shutterstock

You can switch accounts on your PS4 if multiple users have signed in before on your console.

It’s easy to switch accounts any time on your PS4 by accessing the Quick Menu.

You’ll want to make sure you’re signed into your account to access your own saved data and game progress.

If you’ve loaded up your PS4 console and found your saves are missing, or the wrong username has popped up, then you might just be signed into the wrong account.

To keep using your data, you’ll need to switch accounts.

This is very easy to do, and just takes a few short steps. Here’s how to do it.

How to switch accounts on your PS4

1. Check the top of the home screen to see what account you’re logged in to. Confirm it’s not yours.

caption You can see which account is signed in at the top of the home screen. source Ross James/Business Insider

2. Hold down the PS button in the middle of your PS4 controller to access the Quick Menu, and highlight the Power option.

caption Access this menu by holding down the PS button on your controller. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. Select “Switch User” from the menu on the right, and you’ll be brought to an account selection screen. Select your account if you’ve already made one or, if you haven’t yet, create a new user to switch to.

caption Choose your account and sign in. source Ross James/Business Insider

You can switch accounts at any time by navigating to the Quick Menu and following these steps.

