How to sync your Fitbit with an iPhone and track all of your fitness data in one app

caption The Fitbit app allows you to sync your Fitbit’s data with your iPhone. source Fitbit

Fitbits may not have been the first fitness trackers invented, or the first to market, but Fitbit’s line of trackers are among the most popular and ubiquitous of their kind.

Let’s take a look at how to get your Fitbit set up and synced to your iPhone – and how to troubleshoot it if you lose your connection between the devices.

How to sync a Fitbit with your iPhone

Getting started

With your new Fitbit in hand (or on wrist), the first thing you’ll want to do is download the Fitbit app from the App Store on your iPhone.

caption Download the free Fitbit app onto your iPhone. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

Next, you’ll either sign up for a new Fitbit account or log in if you have a pre-existing one.

From here, you’ll get to select your Fitbit device model and start the setup process. This will include entering account details and personal information about your height, weight, age and other relevant details to help the device help you achieve your fitness goals.

caption Set up your Fitbit app by selecting your height, weight, age, and what type of Fitbit device you’re using. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

Syncing a Fitbit for the first time

When syncing a Fitbit for the first time, your device will display a four-digit code that helps you pair the device with Bluetooth. Input this number and you’ll be prompted to connect via Bluetooth (make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your iPhone!).

caption Your Fitbit will display a code that you’ll need to enter on your iPhone. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

You’ll also be prompted to receive notifications from the Fitbit app. Even if you’re the type of person who dislikes push notifications, for the Fitbit, they can be pretty handy since you may want to track certain health metrics throughout the day.

After this, you’ll be taken to your Fitbit’s home screen, where you’ll see all of the device’s relevant tracking metrics, as well as how to set up additional ones.

Modifying your sync options

If you want to change your sync options, select the profile icon in the top left corner of the Fitbit app’s home screen on your iPhone. This will show you individual account settings, as well as settings for the Fitbit device itself.

Select your device and scroll down on the device settings screen to the “Sync” section.

“All-Day Sync” will be toggled on by default, but can drain your phone and Fitbit’s battery power – though not severely.

Toggle it off, and you can always sync by selecting “Sync Now” on this screen. The app will also attempt to sync whenever you open it.

caption You can set your Fitbit to sync automatically, or choose to sync it yourself. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

When syncing fails

Sometimes your Fitbit will get stuck and hang up while trying to sync. When this happens, it’s helpful to go into the Settings on your iPhone, and first try toggling your Bluetooth on and off.

You can also try reconnecting the Fitbit if it’s not connected to Bluetooth.

caption If your Fitbit won’t sync, make sure that Bluetooth is enabled, and that your Fitbit is connected. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

If all else fails, select the Fitbit in your Bluetooth settings, click “Forget This Device,” and then try re-pairing it when it appears back in your Bluetooth screen.