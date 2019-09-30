How to sync photos to an Apple Watch from your iPhone, to display on the Photos watch face

caption You can sync photos to your Apple Watch from your iPhone. source Getty Images

Using the Photos watch face on your Apple Watch, you can display on your watch a personal slideshow of photos stored on your iPhone.

To use this watch face, though, you need to sync the desired photos with your Apple Watch.

This isn’t difficult to do, but Apple does impose some restrictions. You can’t choose an arbitrary set of photos – instead, you need to sync a specific photo folder from the Photos app on your iPhone.

Here’s how to do it.

How to sync photos to your Apple Watch

1. Start the Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “My Watch” at the bottom of the screen and then tap “Photos.”

3. On the Photos page, in the Photo Syncing section, tap “Synced Album.”

caption You can choose which photo album you want to sync with your Apple Watch using the Photos page in the Watch app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap the album that you want to sync with your Apple Watch.

5. Tap “Photos” to go back to the previous page.

6. In the Photo Storage section, tap “Photos Limit.”

7. Tap the maximum number of photos you want to store on your watch. If you want to reserve storage space for other files (like music), choose a smaller number. Otherwise, you can store more photos for greater variety when using the Photos watch face.

caption Choose how many photos you want to store on your watch when you configure your Photos watch face. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to create a photo folder to sync with your Apple Watch

You may want to sync an existing folder like Favorites or Recents to your Apple Watch, but you can also make a custom folder of photos just for your watch.

1. Start the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Albums” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the plus sign at the top left of the screen, then tap “New Album” in the pop-up window.

caption You can create a new album specifically for your Apple Watch. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the New Album window, give your folder a name.

5. Scroll through your photo library and tap the photos you want to add to your new folder.

6. When you’re finished, tap “Done.”

