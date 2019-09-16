How to indent or ‘tab’ on your iPhone in the Pages app to properly format your documents

caption You can tab on an iPhone in the Pages app with a few taps. source Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi

To indent or “tab” on your iPhone in the Pages app, you’ll need to use a special menu bar for it.

Adding indentation in Pages on your iPhone allows you to create proper paragraph orientation, and makes bulleted or numbered lists more visually appealing.

You can use the tab feature to indent any line in Pages in just a few seconds.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While indenting the first line of every new paragraph is no longer the standard for digital publishing, adding that bit of space is the standard practice for text layout in books, in most legal and legislative documents, and in many other forms of writing.

Indenting makes the start of each new paragraph clear to the reader, and makes lists crisper and easier to appreciate visually. On a computer, you simply tap the “tab” key for the perfect indented text (which amount to about a half inch on a printed page).

On an iPhone, there is no tab key. But in the Pages app, it’s easy to insert a perfect indent with just a few quick taps on the screen.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to tab on an iPhone in the Pages app

1. Open the Pages app, and open an existing or new document.

2. Tap the space just to the left of the line you wish to indent.

3. Tap on the blue cursor line.

4. Tap the word “Insert” in the menu bar that appears.

caption In the menu bar that appears, tap “Insert.” source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Tap the line and arrow combination beside the word “Tab.”

caption Tap “Tab” to insert an indent. source Steven John/Business Insider

The text will be moved a uniform distance to the right, creating the perfect starting shape for a paragraph or list.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: