How to tag someone in your Facebook status on desktop and mobile

caption Tagging friends on Facebook is a great way to give them a shoutout. source Thomson Reuters

There are a couple of ways to tag your Facebook friends both on desktop and in the mobile app.

You can tag both friends and pages in your Facebook status.

Tagging friends is a way to show that you’re currently with them, to call their attention to something you want them to see, or to simply give them a shoutout.

Facebook, at its core, relies on our connections with other people – and our ability to blow up their notifications by tagging them in funny videos, memes, and statuses.

Whether you want to check in to your favorite restaurant with a best friend, or write a lengthy post of gratitude to your closest family and friends, there are a couple of ways to tag your friends on Facebook.

How to tag someone in a Facebook status on desktop

1. Start typing your status and hit “@” followed by the person’s name. Wait until the drop-down menu offers you the names of your friends or pages you are following. The menu also includes pages you don’t follow or haven’t liked just based on how they might fit what you typed in.

caption When you begin typing after “@,” Facebook will attempt to guess who you’re looking for. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. Choose the correct friend or page from the list. Then finish typing out your status and hit share.

caption The friend tagged will receive a notification that you tagged them. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

You can also use the “Tag Friends” feature:

1. Choose the “Tag Friends” button when creating a new status.

caption Clicking “Tag Friends” will open a menu where you can type a friend’s name. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. A “with” field will appear and you can type in your friend’s name, without the need for the @ symbol.

caption Once again, Facebook will try to autocomplete the field based on what you type. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

3. You should see the field now shows “with” and the name of your friend. After that you can your post the status.

caption The tagged friend will receive a notification. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

How to tag someone in the Facebook mobile app

1. Much like you would on desktop, start typing your status and hit “@” followed by the person’s name. Wait until the drop-down menu offers you the names of your friends or pages you are following.

caption The process for tagging on the app is similar to the desktop version. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. Choose the name or page that you want from the drop-down menu and then post your status.

You can also use the icon underneath your status text.

1. Click the icon of a figure with a tag near it.

caption Tapping this will open a new menu. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. From the menu that appears, select “Tag People.” You can also select this before you even start typing out your status.

caption Tap “Tag People” to open a menu of your friends. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

3. Start typing in your friend’s name and then choose the correct name from the suggestions that appear in the drop-down menu.

caption Pick which friend you’d like to tag. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

After that, post your status. It will now show up as your text, along with your name and the tagged person. So for example, “Eva Recinos is with” and then the name of the friend I tagged.

caption You can repeat the tagging process multiple times on a single post. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

From here, you can add photos, check in, add a “Feeling/Activity/Sticker” or any of the other options available in that same drop-down menu. Then just post your status and you’re done.

