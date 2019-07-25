How to tag someone in an Instagram post, story, or comment

caption Tag someone on the Instagram app with a few taps and a bit of typing. source Shutterstock/NARAPIROM

You can tag someone on Instagram in four main ways.

Instagram lets you tag someone in a new post, an existing post, a comment, or a story.

Social media is supposed to be “social” and on Instagram, tagging is one of the tools you can use to make it a more collective experience.

When you tag someone on Instagram, it usually triggers a notification for the person you tag (the exception being when a private account tags someone who isn’t following them.)

Here’s everything you need to know to tag someone on Instagram.

How to tag someone on Instagram

There are four ways to tag (or mention) people on the Instagram mobile app for iPhone or Android.

How to tag someone in a new Instagram post

When you tag someone in a post, it will appear on their profile, in the “Photos and videos of you” section.

1. Open your Instagram app.

2. Create a new post by tapping the plus symbol, edit the photo then tap “Next.”

3. After you’ve finished editing your photo, tap “Next” again.

4. Fill out your post as usual, but before you publish, tap “Tag People.”

caption Press Tag People right below your caption. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap the photo where you want the tag to appear, then enter the name or username of that person and tap to select them.

caption Select who you want to tag. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Tap “Done” on your iPhone or click the checkmark on your Android.

7. Tap “Share” and publish your post.

How to tag someone in an existing Instagram post

1. Open your Instagram app.

2. Toggle over to your profile and locate the post you want to tag someone in.

3. Tap the three dots above the photo or video and select “Edit.”

caption Tap Edit to tag someone. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Tag People” and enter their name or username, then tap to select the proper user.

caption Tap Tag People on the bottom left of the post. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to tag someone in a comment on Instagram

Technically speaking, you can’t tag people in a comment. But you can mention their username and thereby get to the same result. Here’s how.

1. Tap the speech bubble icon under a post to make a comment.

2. Type out your message (if necessary) then type “@” and start entering the person’s Instagram username.

caption Type out the username of the person you want to tag and click their name. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap the proper username to tag them in your comment.

How to tag someone in an Instagram story

1. Tap the camera icon, located in the top-left side of your screen (or swipe right when viewing your feed).

2. Take a photo or video to create your story (or select one by tapping the thumbnail of your last photo in the bottom-left corner of the screen), then tap the “Aa” option in the top right corner.

caption Tap Aa in the top right corner when composing a story. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Type “@” and then begin to enter their username and select the person you want to tag by tapping their username when it appears.

caption Type out the username of the person you want to tag and select them. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Tagging someone in your story will create a link to that person’s Instagram profile.

The person you tag in your story will both get a push notification and a direct message within the app showing them a preview of your story – and be aware that you’re limited to 10 of these tags per photo or video story.

