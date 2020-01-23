How to taste wine like an expert, according to the head winemaker at America’s oldest winery

caption Brotherhood Winery winemaker Bob Barrow visiting Brotherhood’s sister winery Casas Patronales in Las Condes, Chile. source Courtesy Bob Barrow

Bob Barrow is a winemaker at Brotherhood Winery, located 1.5 hours north of Manhattan in Washingtonville, New York.

Brotherhood sources grapes from the Finger Lakes and Long Island regions, as well as from other areas across the United States.

Business Insider asked Barrow for his top wine-tasting tips as well as some of the most common questions he’s asked as a winemaker.

Wine-tasting is a five-step process that starts before you even taste the wine, and not all wines are meant for aging, he told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For over 20 years, Bob Barrow has worked as a winemaker at Brotherhood Winery, the oldest continuously operated winery in the United States.

Brotherhood sources grapes from across New York State, including the Finger Lakes and Long Island regions, and from elsewhere across the US. Much of Barrow’s day-to-day involves quality control of wines that the winery produces and bottles.

Business Insider recently visited Brotherhood Winery and caught up with Barrow to get his tips on how to become a more savvy wine-taster. Turns out there is a right way to do it – and not all wine ages well.

Here’s what Barrow told us: Editor’s note: Barrow’s tips are presented below in his own words. They have been top-edited for clarity and organized into sections.

There’s a right way to taste wine, and it’s a five-step process

Step 1: Look

You always start out by looking at the wine before you even smell it. The color will tell you something about it. If it’s a white wine, and it’s very golden yellow, that might be because of the variety it’s made of. But usually for white wine, it’ll progress from sort of a light straw yellow to a golden hue as it ages. If you have a glass of wine that’s golden yellow, you might have the fair expectation that that wine has had some age.

Same thing with red wine. It starts out as a purple color and then works its way to more of a red, to kind of a brick red, and then usually transitions to brownish after that. So just by the looks of it, you might be able to tell something about the age of the wine.

Step 2: Swirl

If you swirl the glass, you see that it has those “legs,” the streaks of a wine kind of cascading down the side of the glass. If it has heavy legs, you can tell that the wine is either going to be high alcohol, or have a fuller body – and that’s all before you stick your nose in the glass. (“Body” is a term for the weight of the wine on the palate.)

Step 3: Sniff

So you look at the wine, you swirl it, then you take a sniff and get a feel for the aroma – whether it’s fruity or oak-aged, whatever the wine happens to be.

Pro tip: “Bouquet” is a subtly misunderstood wine term

It’s a little technical, but the term “bouquet” is not just the aroma of a wine. A bouquet specifically refers to aromas that have developed as the wine is in the bottle. Aroma and bouquet are not the same thing.

Pro tip: “Sweet” is not a smell

A wine might have an aroma that reminds you of something sweet or it might be floral or fruity, but technically nothing can smell sweet because sweet is a taste.

Step 4: Sip

After that, you take a sip. Make sure the wine coats the inside of your palate, which will tell you how acidic the wine is, how sweet it is, and how much tannin there is. (Tannins are a naturally occurring compound in grapes that contribute to how dry a wine feels.)

Step 5: Savor

After you’ve either spit the wine out or swallowed it, ask yourself: How long is the finish? What is the finish? (“Finish” is the impression the wine leaves after leaving the mouth: the tactile feeling, any lingering tastes, and how long the taste and feeling linger.)

source Melissa Wiley / Business Insider

If you’re wine tasting on your own, be wary of that really old bottle of wine

A question I often have to answer is “I have this old bottle of wine. Is it still good?” Most of the time it’s wine that is probably too old.

I think the misunderstanding that a lot of people have is that every wine is a good candidate for longterm aging. You know, “If I buy this bottle of sweet Concord wine, it’s going to be better in 20 years.” That’s just not the case. There are some wines that are good candidates for longterm aging and some that aren’t.

Heavier, dark red wines are generally better suited for aging than white wines

In general, heavier, dark red wines have a structure that holds up better over time. (“Structure” is the wine term for the combination of acidity, tannins, alcohol content and residual sugars.)

[Brotherhood] makes a very sweet Riesling, and the sugar in a way acts as a preservative. That one actually can improve with age, but it’s kind of a rarity for white wines.

Some wines are meant to be consumed right away

[Brotherhood] makes a sweet Concord-based wine called Rosario. That wine is meant to be consumed, well, immediately. It’s supposed to be young and fresh and fruity. As a wine matures, it has a tendency to lose its fruitiness.

The whole idea of aging, say, a dark red wine, is this: When the wine is young, you have a lot of tannins, which can give you that sort of a dry mouth feeling after you’ve taken a sip of it. That feeling tends to soften over time. What happens when the wine is very young is that you have these very bright, fresh and fruity flavors that are kind of more forward on the nose; and as the wine matures, the fresh and fruity aromas diminish a little bit and allow some of those background aromas that might be a little more subtle to come through.