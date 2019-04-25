How to tell if someone has blocked you on Facebook

There are several ways to figure out if someone blocked you on Facebook.

Facebook doesn’t give you any sort of notification when someone blocks you, so it can be mysterious, because it might not be immediately apparent that this is what has happened.

But while there’s no obvious status message on Facebook that confirms you’ve been blocked by someone, there are some signs you can check for to figure it out on your own.

How to tell if someone has blocked you on Facebook

When someone blocks you, some of the signs are similar to being unfriended. Here are some things you will notice:

  • They’re not in your Friends list. If you are friends with the person and they’ve disappeared from your friends list, it either means they have unfriended you or blocked you. To check, go to your own profile page (on the web, click on your name at the top of the screen, or on your phone, tap the three horizontal lines to open the menu and tap your name. Then check your Friends).
  • You can’t tag that person in posts. If you are friends with this person, you should be able to tag them in a post – if you can’t, it either means they have unfriended you or blocked you. Create a post and either click or tap “Tag People.” Enter their name; if the name doesn’t appear and let you select it, that’s a strong signal.

If Facebook won't autocomplete someone's name, they might be blocking you.

  • You can’t invite that person to events or groups. Likewise, if you create an event (on the web, click “Events” and then “Create Event;” on your phone, tap the three horizontal lines, tap “Events,” and then tap “Create”) and find that you can’t invite the person, they’ve unfriended or blocked you.
  • You can no longer see their posts in your Facebook feed. Finally, if you had been friends and their posts no longer populate your Facebook feed, that’s an indication of unfriending or blocking.

There are three other fairly clear indications that you’ve been blocked.

  • You can’t find the person in search. Ordinarily, you should be able to find any Facebook user by typing their name in the search box at the top of Facebook’s web page. If you enter their name in the search box and they no longer appear, though, that’s a sign that person is blocking you.
  • You can’t send the person messages in Facebook Messenger. If you were previously friends and try to send a message, you will see an error message that says the user is unavailable.

If you can't send messages to someone you had previously been chatting with, you're probably blocked.

  • You can’t see the person’s profile page. If you try to navigate directly to his or her profile page (such as by clicking their name in a Facebook Messenger window), Facebook will display an error that says the user is unavailable.

If someone's profile page isn't available, it's a good sign you've been blocked.

