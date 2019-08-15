How to tell if someone has blocked you on Snapchat

caption If you suspect someone has blocked you on Snapchat, there are a few places you can check to try and confirm it. source Reuters

It’s not always easy to tell if someone has blocked you on Snapchat, since you won’t receive any sort of notification.

When someone blocks you on Snapchat, you’ll no longer be able to see that person’s snaps or talk to them via the app.

Still, if you suspect that you’ve been blocked by a friend on Snapchat, there are ways to figure out if your assumption is correct.

When someone blocks you on Snapchat, you’re no longer able to see their stories or snaps, and you can’t send them snaps or chats.

But how do you know if they blocked you in the first place when, on your end, you don’t get a notification about being blocked?

If you stop getting notifications via the iPhone or Android app from their account, you may be blocked. That’s pretty difficult to realize, though, unless it’s someone who frequently uses the app or frequently chats with you via the app.

But if you’ve begun to suspect that someone’s blocked you on Snapchat, there are ways to confirm your assumption.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to figure it out.

How to tell if someone blocked you on Snapchat

Here are the various steps involved in confirming whether or not you’ve been blocked on the app:

1. Open the Snapchat app and swipe from left to right across the screen to get to your friends list.

caption Check your friends list, and see if anyone has disappeared. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. If someone you were friends with no longer shows up there, that’s a good sign that you may have been blocked – but it isn’t confirmation. You’ll have to do a bit more digging to officially confirm your suspicion.

3. Tap the search icon (the magnifying glass) at the top of the screen and search for their name or username. If they blocked you, they won’t show up here. However, it isn’t confirmation in itself. Not seeing their profile within the search function could also be result of them deleting their account.

caption Search for the person who you think may have blocked you, and see if their account appears. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. To make sure that the cause of being unable to locate their account is a block, you can ask a friend to search for their name or username and confirm that they still have a Snapchat account. (Of course, keep in mind that if your friend has also been blocked by that same user, they won’t see the account show up either.)

