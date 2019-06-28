8 signs you could need glasses, even if you don’t think you do

caption If your eyes have been bugging you a bit, you could need glasses. source iStock

If you’ve never had glasses before, you might not think you need them now even if your eyes have been bothering you lately.

Some signs you could need glasses include if you’re experiencing frequent headaches, having trouble seeing, squinting often, or holding books and magazines closer to your face than usual.

Overall, to figure out if you need glasses (or some other treatment) you should see an eye doctor or healthcare professional.

If you weren’t prescribed glasses as a kid, you might just think that you don’t need them and that you might never need them. This isn’t always the case.

Knowing some of the signs that you need glasses (or some other vision-related treatment) can help you determine when it’s time to schedule an extra exam with your eye doctor.

Here are some signs you might need glasses.

Keep in mind that although these symptoms can be handy to reference, a visit to a medical professional is the best way to figure out how to care for your eyes and vision.

You find yourself squinting very often

If you’re squinting a lot, it’s probably time to make an eye appointment as you might need a bit of vision-related help.

“Often, a person’s vision may be blurry but they might not even realize it because they’ve never seen any other way,” Michael Chernich, a doctor of optometry and the senior director of eye care for Pearle Vision, told INSIDER. “For other people, corrective lenses may allow them to see more clearly or more comfortably.”

Things seem blurry when they’re far away and/or close up

Having some difficulty seeing things that are far away and/or close to you is a pretty good indicator that you might need glasses (or some other sight-related treatment).

For example, Dr.Ming Wang of Wang Vision 3D Cataract & LASIK Center told INSIDER that people generally should not have difficulty reading street signs on the road or menu boards at restaurants nor should they struggle with more close-vision activities like checking their cell phone or reading a book.

He said if someone’s having difficulty with any of the above activities, they could likely benefit from glasses or some sort of vision-correction procedure.

Your eyes feel tired after you spend a lot of time looking at a screen

Rachel Siegel, an optometrist at AcuSight Eye Care Professionals, told INSIDER that if your eyes feel tired and strained after you spend long periods of time looking at a computer screen or a tablet, you might benefit from a formal eye exam and possibly even a pair of glasses.

Watery eyes can be another indicator you might need glasses

Siegel said that watery eyes could be a sign you need glasses. It can also be a symptom of other issues such as allergies or a thyroid disorder, so if your eyes are watering often you might want to check in with your doctor.

You get headaches often

If you get a lot of headaches, that too could be a sort of subtle hint that your eyesight might not be as great as it could be.

Chernich said these headaches could mean you’re having some vision issues, especially if you can identify a pattern in how often you get them and if you find you typically experience them midday or after staring at a lot of digital screens.

Working with a doctor can help you determine if your headaches are due to changes in your eyesight or if it might actually be something else, as there are many possible causes for frequent headaches.

You struggle to get your eyes to focus when you’re reading

If you’re experiencing double vision or having difficulty to get your eyes to focus when you’re reading, it could be another sign that you should visit the eye doctor.

And pay special attention to your eyes as the day goes on – Wang noted that these sort of symptoms typically occur at the end of the day after someone’s been using their eyes for a few hours.

You have to hold books and magazines closer to your eyes than you used to

Holding your books and magazines closer to your face when you’re reading is another sign that you might need glasses (or some other sort of treatment) to allow you to see better, Siegel told INSIDER.

You rub your eyes often

If you find yourself rubbing your eyes often, it could mean that they are getting too tired during the day and something could be amiss with your vision.

“Not being able to see clearly leads to eye fatigue, which means your eyes are working too hard,” Chernich said.