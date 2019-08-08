6 signs your cat secretly hates you

caption Sometimes it can be difficult to interpret your cat’s behavior. source Flickr/Luke Jones

Cats can be loveable, friendly pets – but sometimes they might not like you very much.

If your cat has a lowered or puffed-up tail, it could mean they are afraid or uncomfortable.

Cats might also bite you or hiss at you if they aren’t your biggest fan.

As much as you might love your cat, sometimes they might not feel reciprocate this affection.

Although Mieshelle Nagelschneider, founder of the Cat Behavior Clinic, noted that your cat could never “hate” you, your cat could develop some fear and mistrust toward you.

INSIDER spoke to several experts to find out the clear signs that show your cat is uncomfortable around you.

Their tail is horizontal.

Russell Hartstein, certified cat behaviorist based in Los Angeles, noted that cats not only use their tails for their impressive balance, but also they use it as an outlet to express emotion through.

“A cat’s tail is incredibly expressive and when taken in context to their immediate environment and the rest of their body language reveals a lot about what is going on emotionally and internally,” Hartstein said. “It helps acts as a barometer of their moods.”

Although Hartstein said that actions like tail wrapping (when they wrap their tail around you), an upright tail, and a “question mark” shape of the tail are all positive mood indicators, he noted that you should watch out for lashing, tail puffing (when the fur begins to puff), and a lowered horizontal tail.

“A lowered horizontal or general lowered tail means the cat is in a state of fear, retreat or an aggressive, hostile mood,” he told INSIDER. “[They are] not a happy camper and [it’s] time to investigate the antecedent arrangement of the environment.”

He also noted that the lower your cat’s tail is, the more stressed your cat is, so keep an eye out for a lowered or tucked tail.

They keep hiding from you.

According to Jessa Paschke, pet behaviorist at Mars Petcare, a hiding cat is not a happy cat.

“If your cat is always hiding it may mean they are not comfortable in their environment,” Paschke said.

If your cat is new to the family, Paschke said they recommend providing them with their own personal space so they can breathe and adjust. But if they’ve been around for a while, then you may want to visit the vet’s office – Paschke noted that hiding could be a sign of an underlying health issue.

They bite.

All of the experts agreed that a clear sign of resentment from your cat is biting. Although Nagelschneider stated that biting is normal behavior for kittens, she stated that full-grown cats should never be biting, especially when you reach out to try and pet them.

They walk away from you.

We all get a little disheartened when we try to play with our pets and they’re just not interested. And although all cats find the need to relax and have their own space every now and then, Hartstein told INSIDER that chronic disinterest in playful interactions could be a sign that your feline is not too happy with you.

They hiss at you.

One of the most well-known red flags of a cat’s attitude is hissing. All of the experts agreed that if your cat is hissing at you, then they’re definitely upset. However, Nagelschneider noted that hissing, growling, and swatting are all normal behaviors in kittens as they try to develop, so only be alarmed if a full-grown cat starts to hiss.

They’re friendly to everyone else except you.

Is your cat cuddly and attentive to guests, but refuses to interact with you? Nagelschneider told INSIDER that this is a clear sign that your cat may have a personal problem with you.

To try to get to the bottom of this, make sure your cat has all of its essentials – did you forget to feed it, refill the water bowl, or clean the litter box? The more attentive you are to your cat’s living situation, the more likely it will warm up to you.