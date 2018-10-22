10 signs your hair is healthy, even if it doesn’t feel like it

caption Your hair might be healthier than you think. source Shutterstock

Sometimes your hair just doesn’t look or feel the way that you think healthy hair should, which could make you question your hair’s health status. But there are a number of signs that your hair might not be as unhealthy and damaged as it seems.

Here are some signs your hair is healthier than you think.

Your hair feels great after a modest haircut.

caption If your hair feels smooth after a haircut, it might not be as damaged as you think. source Vivien Killilea/Getty

“Oftentimes clients will think their hair is damaged or ‘fried’ when in reality, they just have dead ends and need a haircut,” Dana Caschetta, hairstylist and national trainer for the salon brand Eufora, told INSIDER. “A haircut that removes dead ends shows that the hair isn’t damaged from the root down.”

Your hair looks shiny.

caption Shiny hair could mean your hair is quite healthy. source Tommy Lovell/INSIDER

“Shiny hair is a result of spreading the natural oil from your scalp throughout the hair,” Matthew Guilin, a master hairstylist, told INSIDER.

So, if your hair is shiny it could mean the natural oils are evenly distributing throughout your hair.

You lose a bit of hair when you shampoo or brush it.

caption But, excessive hair loss could be cause for concern. source Phimsri/Shutterstock

“Losing some hair when you shampoo or brush can be a sign of healthy hair,” Guilin told INSIDER. “It’s normal and healthy to shed hair because hair has a growth cycle, and new hair will grow in to replace what you’ve lost.”

Losing a little bit of hair isn’t a cause for concern, but if you’re losing what you feel like is too much, you may want to talk to your hairstylist or doctor.

Your hair doesn’t tangle easily.

caption Aggressively brushing through tangled hair can cause damage. source geliatida/Shutterstock

Tangled hair can cause a lot of pain – and a lot of damage if you fight through the tangles and cause breakage and the like.

“Once hair starts splitting, it splits more and more, leading to tangles and breakage. If you keep your hair healthy by getting monthly trims, you won’t have split ends,” Guilin said.

It’s growing, even if it’s not growing super quickly.

caption Hair growth is a good sign. source fantom_rd/Shutterstock

“Hair growth signifies healthy hair, if it is growing from the scalp at a slower rate than a quarter inch per month then something is wrong internally,” hairstylist Kali Ferrara told INSIDER. “This in conjunction with excessive shedding could also signify an issue on the inside, possibly a vitamin deficiency, a thyroid problem, or a poor reaction to a medication.”

Conversely, if you see about a quarter to a half-inch of hair growth each month or so, that’s a sign that your hair is still pretty healthy.

Though you might not notice how quickly your hair grows, if your hair seems like it’s not growing at all for multiple months, you may want to talk to your doctor.

The ends are typically healthy, not split.

caption A lot of split ends could mean your hair isn’t as healthy as you’d thought. source Monthira/Shutterstock

If you look at the ends of your hair and they mostly appear not split or damaged, your hair is probably in pretty good shape.

Your hair will stretch without breaking.

caption If your hair can stretch without snapping, it’s probably quite healthy. source Chloe Pantazi/INSIDER

Brushing your hair can also give you a good indication of whether or not your hair is truly healthy.

“One way to tell is by the amount of elasticity that the hair has,” Erma Williams-Nurse, a licensed master barber, told INSIDER. “If the hair can stretch to its full length with a comb or brush without snapping, that’s a good indication of healthy hair.”

Your hair holds moisture.

caption The way your hair holds moisture can say a lot about your hair’s health. source Shutterstock

The extent to which your hair holds moisture is another potential indicator of how healthy (or unhealthy) your hair might be, Williams-Nurse said. And there’s a way that you can test how much moisture your hair might actually hold.

“Take some strands of hair and put them in a bowl of water,” Lauren Fink, a hairstylist at Spa Pechanga, told INSIDER. “If they float, they’re healthy. Damaged hair is porous, which allows water to sink in and therefore drowns the hair.”

You eat a healthy and balanced diet.

caption Sometimes what you put into your body can impact your hair’s health. source Shutterstock

Eating a healthy and balanced diet can further help boost the health of your hair, so if you’re already doing that, you’re putting yourself at an advantage.

“Healthy hair comes from a healthy inside,” Ferrara told INSIDER.

He added that if you’re taking your vitamins and eating a balanced diet with healthy fats, like avocados, you’re on the right track.

It’s smooth and soft to the touch.

caption Being able to smoothly run your fingers through your hair is a good sign. source Symonenko Viktoriia/Shutterstock

Depending on how your hair feels to the touch, you might be able to quickly and easily determine if your hair is healthy.

“If your hair is properly moisturized, your hair will be smooth and soft when you run your fingers through,” Fink said. “If not, this means that your hair is turning brittle from being dry, therefore breaking at the ends.”

