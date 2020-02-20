How to test your Skype video quality and adjust your video or audio settings

You can test your Skype video quality in your “Audio & Video” settings.

You can also test your microphone in this section of your settings, and make any adjustments to your video or audio quality if you aren’t satisfied.

Here’s how to test your Skype video and audio quality on your Mac or PC.

Skype is one of the platforms that popularized video chatting. Part of Skype’s popularity is the flexibility to video chat using virtually any kind of webcam, from webcam hardware built directly into your computer, to portable webcams.

Regardless of the type of webcam you’re using, though, Skype’s video functions can sometimes lag or encounter errors.

Here’s how to test your Skype video quality and adjust your settings in case it needs troubleshooting.

How to test your Skype video quality and adjust your settings on a PC

For the purposes of this guide, we’re using Skype for Windows 10.

1. With your Skype app open, click on your Skype profile picture, located in the top-left corner.

2. Click on “Settings.”

3. Click on “Audio & Video.”

caption Select “Audio & Video” from the left sidebar. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

You should then be able to view a test of your webcam, or change the camera you want to use by clicking the icon in the upper-right corner of your video screen.

You can also test your audio and microphone from this screen.

caption A camera test. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Note that if you make a call to Skype’s Echo/Sound Test Service, you can test your microphone and speakers, but not your webcam. The Echo/Sound Test Service only works for testing audio quality.

How to test your Skype video quality and adjust your settings on Mac

1. Open Skype on your Mac.

2. Click your profile icon in the top-left corner.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Click “Audio & Video” in the left sidebar.

caption You might have to allow Skype access to your computer’s microphone, camera, and speakers first. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Here you can test your camera, microphone, and speakers, and adjust any settings.

However, you might have to turn on permissions for Skype to access your camera, microphone, and speakers. You can change these settings by opening your System Preferences, clicking “Security & Privacy,” and then granting Skype access in the “Privacy” tab.

