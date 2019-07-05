How to tie a tie in a Windsor, Half Windsor, and Four-in-Hand Knot

source Getty Images

Neckties add style, polish, and a finishing touch to your look.

Knowing how to tie one is a simple, useful skill that anyone can learn.

We’ll show you how to tie a necktie in a few easy steps and explain the three most popular knots that everyone should know.

We also recommend a few great ties from the Tie Bar, Brooks Brothers, Turnbull & Asser, and Bonobos.

Whether you wear a suit to work every day or you just want to add some extra sophistication to your outfit, a necktie will elevate your look and earn you instant style points.

The most dapper guys might even suggest that the tie is the centerpiece of a man’s look: The shirt collar folds around it, it covers the buttons, and the jacket lapels fall to either side of it to create a symmetrical, balanced ensemble.

Traditionally, ties are mostly worn by businessmen, lawyers or bankers, but this versatile accessory is making a comeback with younger men in diverse, creative professions.

The selection of stylish ties is now more diverse, so you can find one to suit your taste. If you wear a suit to work, you’ll need a few ties with small patterns and subtle colors.

It’s also fun to play around with fabrics. Just as you wear lighter clothes in the warmer months, you can have a linen or a seersucker tie on hand for some great summer looks.

According to the experts at Brooks Brothers, there are three most popular knots that everyone should know how to tie.

The 3 most popular tie knots

Windsor Knot: This is a full, classic knot worn for formal and semi-formal occasions.

This is a full, classic knot worn for formal and semi-formal occasions. Half Windsor Knot: This knot is smaller and therefore more casual, but still appropriate for formal events like work or weddings.

This knot is smaller and therefore more casual, but still appropriate for formal events like work or weddings. Four-in-Hand Knot: This is an easy, versatile knot with a slightly asymmetrical shape which lends it a more low-key sensibility.

We’re going to start with the Four-in-Hand, since it’s usually the knot most people learn to tie first and also requires fewer steps.

Keep scrolling to learn how to tie a tie in the 3 most popular knots:

How to tie a tie in the Four-in-Hand knot

source Ties.com

Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right. Cross the left over the right side. Bring the wide end under and back to the left. Cross the wide end over again. Pull the wide end through the neck loop. Bring the wide end down through the neck loop Tighten the knot.

How to tie a tie in the Windsor knot

source Ties.com

Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right. Cross the wide end over the skinny end. Pull the wide end up through the neck loop. Bring the wide end down and over to the right. Take the wide and under and over to the left. Bring the wide end up and through the neck loop. Cross over the loop on the right to form the knot. Bring the wide end up through the neck loop from below. Pull the wide end through the loose knot. Tighten the knot.

How to tie a tie in the Half Windsor knot

source Ties.com

Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right. Cross the wide end over the skinny end. Bring the wide end under the skinny end. Bring the wide end up through the neck loop. Take the wide end down and to the right side. Bring the wide end up to the center and wrap it around to form the knot. Take the wide end through the neck loop and bring it down. Pass the pointed end down through the knot. Tighten the knot.

Here are a few tie recommendations

source The Tie Bar

If you’re just starting your tie collection, we recommend a few great options that will work with endless outfits, from your weekday suit to your date night wardrobe of a button-down and jeans.

A few ties you may want to buy to start your collection: