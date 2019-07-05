How to tie a tie in a Windsor, Half Windsor, and Four-in-Hand Knot

- source
- Neckties add style, polish, and a finishing touch to your look.
- Knowing how to tie one is a simple, useful skill that anyone can learn.
- We’ll show you how to tie a necktie in a few easy steps and explain the three most popular knots that everyone should know.
- We also recommend a few great ties from the Tie Bar, Brooks Brothers, Turnbull & Asser, and Bonobos.
Whether you wear a suit to work every day or you just want to add some extra sophistication to your outfit, a necktie will elevate your look and earn you instant style points.
The most dapper guys might even suggest that the tie is the centerpiece of a man’s look: The shirt collar folds around it, it covers the buttons, and the jacket lapels fall to either side of it to create a symmetrical, balanced ensemble.
Traditionally, ties are mostly worn by businessmen, lawyers or bankers, but this versatile accessory is making a comeback with younger men in diverse, creative professions.
The selection of stylish ties is now more diverse, so you can find one to suit your taste. If you wear a suit to work, you’ll need a few ties with small patterns and subtle colors.
It’s also fun to play around with fabrics. Just as you wear lighter clothes in the warmer months, you can have a linen or a seersucker tie on hand for some great summer looks.
According to the experts at Brooks Brothers, there are three most popular knots that everyone should know how to tie.
The 3 most popular tie knots
- Windsor Knot: This is a full, classic knot worn for formal and semi-formal occasions.
- Half Windsor Knot: This knot is smaller and therefore more casual, but still appropriate for formal events like work or weddings.
- Four-in-Hand Knot: This is an easy, versatile knot with a slightly asymmetrical shape which lends it a more low-key sensibility.
We’re going to start with the Four-in-Hand, since it’s usually the knot most people learn to tie first and also requires fewer steps.
Keep scrolling to learn how to tie a tie in the 3 most popular knots:
How to tie a tie in the Four-in-Hand knot
- Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right.
- Cross the left over the right side.
- Bring the wide end under and back to the left.
- Cross the wide end over again.
- Pull the wide end through the neck loop.
- Bring the wide end down through the neck loop
- Tighten the knot.
Check out this video on how to tie a Four-in-Hand knot.
How to tie a tie in the Windsor knot
- Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right.
- Cross the wide end over the skinny end.
- Pull the wide end up through the neck loop.
- Bring the wide end down and over to the right.
- Take the wide and under and over to the left.
- Bring the wide end up and through the neck loop.
- Cross over the loop on the right to form the knot.
- Bring the wide end up through the neck loop from below.
- Pull the wide end through the loose knot.
- Tighten the knot.
Check out this video on how to tie a Windsor knot.
How to tie a tie in the Half Windsor knot
- Drape the tie around your neck with the wide end on your left side and the skinny end on your right.
- Cross the wide end over the skinny end.
- Bring the wide end under the skinny end.
- Bring the wide end up through the neck loop.
- Take the wide end down and to the right side.
- Bring the wide end up to the center and wrap it around to form the knot.
- Take the wide end through the neck loop and bring it down.
- Pass the pointed end down through the knot.
- Tighten the knot.
Check out this video on how to tie a Half Windsor knot.
Here are a few tie recommendations
If you’re just starting your tie collection, we recommend a few great options that will work with endless outfits, from your weekday suit to your date night wardrobe of a button-down and jeans.
A few ties you may want to buy to start your collection:
- A solid tie: Navy Cardinal Solid Tie
- A dot tie: Light Blue Satin Dot Tie
- A conversation piece: Green Teal Avocados Tie
- A black silk tie: Turnbull & Asser black silk tie
- A striped tie: Brooks Brothers silk repp tie
- A linen tie: Bonobos linen tie
- Check out our guide to the 7 ties every man should own