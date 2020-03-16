How to tip your delivery person on Postmates, and what to do if there’s an issue with your order

You can tip on Postmates as soon as your food is delivered, just by opening the app.

When you tip on Postmates, you can pick between default amounts of 10%, 15%, and 20%, or set a custom tip.

If there was an issue with your order, you can report it in lieu of tipping.

There’s a bit of confusion online about how to tip on Postmates. Let’s set the record straight.

In previous versions of the Postmates app, you were able to select a tip amount at checkout, and then change it later on using the help button if necessary.

This method of tipping has since changed, however, and the new process is actually much more simple, as well as equitable to delivery drivers.

Now, to tip on Postmates, you’ll just need to open the app.

Here’s how to tip on Postmates, using the app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to tip on Postmates

1. After your order is delivered, you’ll get a notification, prompting you to rate and tip your driver. Tap the notification to open the app.

If you don’t receive the notification, don’t worry: Just opening the app will work too. You’ll need to leave a tip before you can place another order.

caption Tap the notification to open the app. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Select one of the three pre-selected tip amounts – 10%, 15%, or 20% – or tap “OTHER” to leave a custom tip.

3. When you’re satisfied, tap “Send Tip.”

If you weren’t satisfied with your order or there was another problem, tap “Report an Issue.”

caption Select a tip amount, then tap “Send Tip.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

