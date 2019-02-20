‘How To Train Your Dragon’ author Cressida Cowell wrote an exclusive 12-book series for McDonald’s Malaysia – and it comes free with every Happy Meal

Why get a toy with your Happy Meal when you can snag a book from a famous author instead?
In a bid to encourage young children to read more, McDonald’s Malaysia announced on Tuesday (Feb 19) that it is offering exclusive storybooks with every Happy Meal, written by author and illustrator Cressida Cowell.
Cowell is behind the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ books, which have since been made into both a TV and movie series by animation studio Dreamworks.
The author’s series for McDonald’s is titled “Treetop Twins Adventures”, and revolves around four children whose parents built a time machine to go back in history to study the dinosaurs.
The series comprises 12 books and is available in both English and Bahasa Malaysia. One book will be released every month, McDonald’s Malaysia said.
Digital versions of the books are also available on the Happy Studio app, which allows users to interact with the illustrations.
However, those who don’t want the book can still opt to receive a toy.
This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has offered books with its Happy Meals.
Books from the “Mr Men and Little Miss” series were previously given out with the meal in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, while McDonald’s outlets in the UK, Australia and New Zealand distributed stories from beloved children’s author Roald Dahl.
